‘The Fall Guy’ Digital Exclusive: Go In Depth With Winston Duke Behind The Scenes As Stunt Coordinator Dan Tucker!

The Fall Guy arrives on Digital today and Blu-Ray July 23rd!

To celebrate we’ve got an exclusive clip from the bonus features from the behind the scenes featurette MAKING A META MASTERPIECE featuring Winston Duke and his important contributions to the film as “Dan Tucker,” stunt coordinator on “Metalstorm.”





We love us some Winston Duke! Our Sr. Content Director Janeé Bolden actually chatted with Winston Duke in April, ahead of The Fall Guy’s release about the role as well. It turns out Duke made up an elaborate backstory for the “Dan Tucker” character.

“I did a lot of different things to try to imbue a lot of meaning into him,” Duke told us about his character Dan Tucker. “His back story is that he came out of a terrible relationship — like it wasn’t a terrible, it was more like his partner died. Literally I went straight to town, I was like, ‘his partner died and that’s why he just enjoys being on set, because it’s the only thing that can take him out of that.’ And that is his sense of family, because the honest truth around the sacrifices that the stunt community makes, is that they’re away from their family, they’re away from the people that they love, they’re away from their blood and the people around them, their stunt friends and stunt community becomes family, because there’s a lot of sacrifice inside of it, and they’re actively sacrificing, because they get hurt. Every single day there’s a chance that they might be.” “So I was like, he’s there because this is his new family and he finds meaning just being there every day and being on set for 18 hour days, because he’s a stunt coordinator he has to plan,” Duke continued. “When everyone goes home, he’s still there working. That was my back story, that he’s this man that has all this pain and shows up and smiles and sings karaoke, because he doesn’t want to be home. But that’s not in the script. So it was one of those things where I was like, ‘I’m gonna have to go go to 10 because the audience isn’t gonna see this but I have to feel it. That’s why you need me to have your back. I can’t let you go out here and be in danger alone, because I know what it means to lose someone. So I’m going to come with you and I’m gonna fight these people. I’m gonna quote these stories, do these movie quotes, because I don’t want you to die and I don’t want to lose anyone else and that’s why he’s ready to sacrifice as much as he can, so that’s my back story.”

While Winston’s backstory isn’t in the film at all we loved that he created a whole history for his character. That’s dedication! We LOVE this film, we screened it three times and can guarantee you’ll want to watch it over and over. There are great fight scenes, lots of funny moments and an EPIC love story starring some of our faves. You don’t want to miss it!

The Fall Guy arrives on Digital July 2 and DVD July 23.