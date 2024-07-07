Bossip Video

LOGANSPORT, Ind. — Police arrested ex-NFL player Daniel Muir and his wife, Kristin Muir, after recovering their missing 14-year-old son, Bryson Muir, during a SWAT team raid on their home.

The arrests follow abuse allegations from Bryson’s grandmother, Cheryl Wright. Authorities charged both parents with obstruction of justice, while Daniel faces additional charges of domestic battery.

As BOSSIP previously reported, Bryson went missing for two weeks following reports of alleged child abuse. His disappearance prompted Indiana State Police to issue a Silver Alert after his parents refused to cooperate with investigators.

According to the Radar Online, police found Bryson during the SWAT raid on the family home in Logansport, Indiana.

Grandmother’s Report and Allegations

Wright contacted authorities after noticing Bryson had a black eye and a bruised face.

“When I got him he had a black eye and busted lip. His whole face was swollen. I can only imagine how many times he had been hit in the face for it to be like that,” said Wright.

Wright claimed that the couple “brainwashed” Bryson under the direction of their religious organization, the Servant Leader Foundation.

“Bryson is so conditioned or brainwashed to their way of living that he wanted to go back,” said Wright.

Daniel Muir’s Background

Daniel Muir, 40, previously played for the Green Bay Packers, New York Jets, and Oakland Raiders. He also served as the Indianapolis chapter pastor for Straitway Truth Ministries, which is now under scrutiny for its practices.

Current Custody

Bryson is now in the custody of the Cass County Department of Child Services. The community remains hopeful for his well-being as the investigation continues.

Wright shared with officials her sorrow over the chain of events.

“It hurts me that anyone could be beaten like that. It hurts me that my daughter would allow anyone to do that to her child,” Wright added.

The Muirs’ arrest marks a critical next step in seeking justice for Bryson. The case highlights the importance of vigilance in suspected abuse cases and the need for timely intervention.

As the legal proceedings continue, the focus remains on ensuring Bryson’s safety and holding those responsible accountable.