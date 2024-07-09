Bossip Video

Prime Video hosted the official New York premiere for their upcoming Tyler Perry film Divorce In The Black Monday night.

The film’s star Meagan Good hit the red carpet in an abs exposing Laquan Smith dress with boyfriend Jonathan Majors by her side. The actress gushed to EXTRA reporters about how Majors has helped motivate her in the gym.

“He just has a crazy workout. He’s consistent. He’s like the 5 a.m. crew, I’m like the 10 a.m. crew, but we get it in and it’s been a blessing.”

Good also opened up further about her relationship with Majors, noting how they have been sources of support for each other.

“We just cover each other. You know, pray together, talk about everything, talk through everything, have just real honest conversations, have fun together, dance together a lot, sing together a lot, road trip together a lot, raise dogs together, and all the good things.”





Play



Good also heaped praises on her Divorce in the Black co-star Cory Hardrict, who was also attendance at the New York premiere.

“Cory is just an incredible person. I think that he really put his family first… I just want to see him win. Not that it’s my place to say, but I feel that he deserves it and he’s just an incredible actor.” Good added, “Anything we can do to pay it forward, any way that any of us can cover each other, I think that we should. Life is already crazy enough, and I think that it’s important that we love each other, we cover each other, we root for each other, no competition, just let’s all win.”

Good and Hardrict were also joined at the premiere by Tyler Perry and the film’s other stars Joseph Lee Anderson, Debi Morgan, Richard Lawson, Taylor Polidore, Shannon Wallace and Ursula O. Robinson.

The film stars Good as Ava, a young woman is devastated when her husband abandons their marriage. She’s determined to fight until fate intervenes, revealing the wicked deeds that once upon a time sabotaged Ava’s destiny to connect with her soulmate.

Saturday, Good and Hardrict hit the EssenceFest film festival for a special panel showcasing exclusive clips from the film in conversation with BOSSIP’s Sr. Content Director Janeé Bolden.

During the panel Hardrict credited Meagan Good for helping him win the role of her husband Dallas, revealing she had recommended him to Tyler Perry for the production.

“God worked through her to get me here,” Hardrict told the crowd in New Orleans. “She’s a woman of service, so support her and I’m here for it always.”

Divorce in the Black premieres on Prime Video Thursday, July 11.