Never-Before-Seen Footage Of Amber Rose Attacking Joseline Hernandez On ‘College Hill: Celebrity Edition’ Has Surfaced

Amber Rose has been in the headlines a lot recently for all the wrong reasons.

The model and reality star has gained a lot of attention for her recent endorsements of Donald Trump, suddenly and confusingly doing everything in her power to get him elected as president.

Because of her support for the convicted felon, many fans have been pointing to what Joseline Hernandez said about Rose during their time on College Hill: Celebrity Edition. During a heated discussion about Amber’s race, Hernandez told her costar that her main problem was that she “really wants to be a white girl.”

“She’s conflicted with her blackness,” Joseline said on the reality series. “See when I was growing up, I chose to be Black…but Amber, she don’t know how to behave in Black places or in white places, she feels like she gotta cater to each of them. But I damn sure know that she doesn’t cater to nothing Black.”

As it was aired on the show, you can see Rose walking up to Hernandez and throwing a punch, but the show immediately goes to commercial instead of airing the scuffle. Now, TMZ has obtained footage of the fight, and while there isn’t any audio, you can see just how violently Amber reacted to Joseline’s comments.

It’s unclear how the outlet obtained the footage, but BET issued a statement to TMZ standing by their decision to not air the fight.

“We remain unwavering in our decision not to air the footage, as our network does not condone violence in any form,” BET told the publication. “Furthermore, we hold the HBCU experience in the highest regard, recognizing its vital role in fostering Black excellence and pride within our community.”

Amber recently gave a speech on the first night of the Republican National Convention, saying she finally felt she was among her own kind as she gushed over her love for Donald Trump. With the former President being her only talking point in recent weeks, who knows if she’ll comment on the leaked College Hill: Celebrity Edition footage.