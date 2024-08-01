Pop Culture

Netflix Announces 'Squid Game Season 2' Will Arrive In December

Will You Be Watching? Netflix Announces ‘Squid Game’ Season 2 With Disturbing Teaser Trailer

Published on August 1, 2024

Squid Game Los Angeles Red Carpet |

Source: Variety / Getty

After an extended wait, Netflix announced that the long-awaited sequel to Squid Game will be released this December with a final season to follow.

During the pandemic, Hollywood came to a standstill and new content was almost non-existent. This paved the way for content that wouldn’t usually become a phenomenon to shine and Squid Game captivated the world.

The show centered around people being executed if they fail at a series of games that had watchers transfixed, and after releasing a reality show spinoff, Netlifx is announcing its official sequel.

 

After almost two years, the wait for season 2 is coming to an end.

According to Netflix, Season 2 will be released globally on December 26. The streaming service also added that season 3 will follow as a finale to the series.

“I am beyond excited to be writing this letter to announce the date for Season 2 and share the news of Season 3, the final season,” Executive producer Hwang Dong-hyuk revealed. “The fierce clash between [Gi-hun and Front Man’s] two worlds will continue into the series finale with Season 3, which will be brought to you next year.”

We don’t know much about Season 2 of Squid Game except players will once again compete for a prize of $45.6 Billion. We do know however that the show’s star Sean Gi-Hun’s storyline will continue with him chasing after the “Front Man” and those responsible for the deadly game. Gi-Hun’s quest to bring justice for those who lost their life trying to escape poverty will also carry over to Season 3.

You can watch the teaser for Squid Game Season 2 below.

