Which ATL “Housewife” Is Was Acting Like A Diva And Almost Ruined Her Fellow RHOA Cast Mate’s Wedding???

Apparently one of the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” is just doing way too much…holding up weddings and ish.

It was Nene’s a$s:

The wedding of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” newcomer Cynthia Bailey started and ended in drama. The Saturday nuptials in Atlanta to restaurateur Peter Thomas was held up for 45 minutes by castmate Nene Leakes, who barged into Bailey’s bridal suite and demanded her hair and makeup be done. Kim Zolciak then got into a tiff with her blond boy toy, who “was checking out a hot redhead while puffing a cigar. Kim caught him in the act,” said a witness. Sheree Whitfield, Kandi Burruss and Phaedra Parks attended, but not Lisa Wu Hartwell, who we hear is being axed. Bravo had no comment.

Awww damn no more lil Lisa Wu??? No wonder we haven’t seen her in any of the recent pics.

