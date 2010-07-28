Some Morning Chocolate Cakes… Stripped Down To The Crack For Your Viewing Pleasure
- By Bossip Staff
We thought you might need a strong cup of black coffee, no sugar, no cream… to get your day started. Model David Agbodji strips it all the way down for Calvin Klein’s 2010 Men’s Fall ad campaign. Last time we saw David, his body was glistening in nothing but baby oil.
If You Thought That Was Nice… Check Out The New Calvin Klein Fall Ad Campaign
A Little Something To Get Your Imagination Running This Morning!!!
