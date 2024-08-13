Celebrity

Skai Jackson Arrested For Domestic Violence

Disney Darling Skai Jackson Arrested For Domestic Battery After Public Scuffle With Boyfriend, Reportedly Told Police They’re Engaged & Expecting

Published on August 13, 2024

Skai Jackson is the latest Disney Channel alum to find herself in some legal trouble.

Elle Hollywood Rising 2024 - Arrivals

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

The former Disney Channel sitcom star was arrested last week following a public fight with her boyfriend, according to reports from TMZ.

Deputies were reportedly called to Universal CityWalk after security spotted the child star and her boyfriend getting into a scuffle, during which Jackson allegedly pushed him multiple times. Sources told the outlet that after security saw the altercation, they detained the couple until law enforcement arrived.

Once police made it to the scene, Jackson and her partner not only denied that things were getting physical, but they insisted everything is great between them. Skai also allegedly revealed that the two of them are happily engaged and expecting a baby together.

Following the incident, deputies reviewed video footage and saw that Jackson pushed him, so she was arrested for misdemeanor domestic battery. The Disney Channel alum was cited and released a few hours later. TMZ reports that the case will be reviewed by the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office to determine if charges are warranted.

As for who the mystery man is, Skai has kept pretty quiet about her relationship, not posting about him on social media or revealing who she’s in a relationship with. Still, fans managed to piece together the little information she has posted to find him on social media, using his distinct hand tattoo to place him.

This came after Jackson posted multiple stories to her Snapchat “revealing” her boyfriend, even though she covered his face in almost every one.

https://twitter.com/k_ierstena/status/1823360926298341612

Since fans revealed his identity back in March, Skai’s boyfriend has changed his IG handle to @richnviolent, which is ironic considering the circumstances. His comments are limited, but one of the three photos on his page features heart eye emojis from Jackson, seemingly confirming fans found the right man.

Jackson has yet to comment on her arrest, posting to her Instagram page about returning to vlogging without referencing the incident at all.

