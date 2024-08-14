Television

'Reasonable Doubt' Sees Jax And Corey Squabbling In Season 2

‘Reasonable Doubt’ Exclusive: Jax And Corey Get Into An Argument And Lewis Intervenes

Published on August 14, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Reasonable Doubt is set to officially return for Season 2!

Reasonable Doubt key art

Source: Courtesy / hulu

We’re super excited about the return of the Onyx Collective drama on August 22nd!

This season on Reasonable Doubt, after trying to heal from her wounds from last season’s arduous trial and deadly affair, Jax Stewart is attempting to get her life back on track. That is until one of her closest friends reveals that she has killed her husband. Her friend is claiming self-defense, but an uncompromising prosecutor thinks otherwise. Needing all the help she can get, Jax brings in ambitious defense attorney Corey Cash (Morris Chestnut) to lead the case, but things get tense very quickly. Can Jax defend her friend, save her marriage and protect her energy while being catapulted into the biggest case of her career? Or will she lose it all?

In the exclusive clip from the Season 2’s second episode we get to see Jax and Corey go head to head an explosive argument that leads her husband to intervene:

Here’s a little rundown of Episode 202 “Say Hello”:

Jax brings in a new lawyer to help with Shanelle’s case; however, when they disagree on tactics, Jax goes behind his back, a move that backfires in an unexpected way.

Stream the new season of Reasonable Doubt beginning August 22 on Hulu.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Emayatzy Corinealdi For Your Viewing Pleasure Kerry Washington McKinley Freeman Morris Chestnut Reasonable Doubt television

Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer

More from Bossip
Latest News
Tina Knowles x Beyonce

Tina Knowles Effortlessy Ethers Beyoncé Haters With Throwback Video—’She Chose To Rely On Her Talent’

2023 Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Offset Slings Not-So-Subtle Shade At ‘Unseasoned’ Stefon Diggs Amid Cardi B Romance, Claims His Exes Have NEVER Upgraded

"Tyler Perry's Straw" New York Screening

Teyana Taylor Reveals She Must Undergo Emergency Surgery To Remove Growth On Her Vocal Cord

Marlon Wayans x John Witherspoon

Blocked ‘Bang, Bang, Bang!’ Blessings: Marlon Wayans Alleges NBC Rejected ‘The Wayans Bros.’ Because John Witherspoon’s Pops Was ‘Too Ghetto’

Child Star - LA Special Screening - Arrivals

Raven-Symoné Reveals Her Last Boyfriend Got Another Woman Pregnant & And Asked Her To Be Godmother

US-ENTERTAINMNET-MUSIC-AWARD-MTV-PRESS ROOM

Diddy’s Attorney Says The Bad Boy Founder Is ‘Going To Be Back At Madison Square Garden’

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close