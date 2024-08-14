'Reasonable Doubt' Sees Jax And Corey Squabbling In Season 2
‘Reasonable Doubt’ Exclusive: Jax And Corey Get Into An Argument And Lewis Intervenes
Reasonable Doubt is set to officially return for Season 2!
We’re super excited about the return of the Onyx Collective drama on August 22nd!
This season on Reasonable Doubt, after trying to heal from her wounds from last season’s arduous trial and deadly affair, Jax Stewart is attempting to get her life back on track. That is until one of her closest friends reveals that she has killed her husband. Her friend is claiming self-defense, but an uncompromising prosecutor thinks otherwise. Needing all the help she can get, Jax brings in ambitious defense attorney Corey Cash (Morris Chestnut) to lead the case, but things get tense very quickly. Can Jax defend her friend, save her marriage and protect her energy while being catapulted into the biggest case of her career? Or will she lose it all?
In the exclusive clip from the Season 2’s second episode we get to see Jax and Corey go head to head an explosive argument that leads her husband to intervene:
Here’s a little rundown of Episode 202 “Say Hello”:
Jax brings in a new lawyer to help with Shanelle’s case; however, when they disagree on tactics, Jax goes behind his back, a move that backfires in an unexpected way.
Stream the new season of Reasonable Doubt beginning August 22 on Hulu.
Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 108
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 107
-
Footage Of T-Hood Assaulting Girlfriend Kelsie Frost Released, Rapper's Family Speaks Out—'Show The Date & Time On These Videos!'
-
One Last Rodeo! Our Grand ‘Ole Gallery Fiinale Of Purrrty Darlins Who Looked Mighty Fine At Yeehaw Yoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour
-
Kirk Frost's Daughter Kelsie Frost Breaks Silence On Boyfriend T-Hood's Murder, Denies 'Conspiracy Theories' About Her Involvement: 'I Would NEVER!'
-
Platinum's Perspective: Legendary Magic City Star Sonya 'Platinum' Meadows Reflects On The Strip Club's Changes, Celebrity Clients
-
Bling Bling: Toni Braxton Posts Wedding Ring To Celebrate Anniversary With Birdman
-
T-Hood’s Death Under Investigation As Possible Self-Defense Shooting; Kirk & Rasheeda Frost’s Son Ky Named as Suspect