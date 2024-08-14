‘Reasonable Doubt’ Exclusive: Jax And Corey Get Into An Argument And Lewis Intervenes

Reasonable Doubt is set to officially return for Season 2!

We’re super excited about the return of the Onyx Collective drama on August 22nd!

This season on Reasonable Doubt, after trying to heal from her wounds from last season’s arduous trial and deadly affair, Jax Stewart is attempting to get her life back on track. That is until one of her closest friends reveals that she has killed her husband. Her friend is claiming self-defense, but an uncompromising prosecutor thinks otherwise. Needing all the help she can get, Jax brings in ambitious defense attorney Corey Cash (Morris Chestnut) to lead the case, but things get tense very quickly. Can Jax defend her friend, save her marriage and protect her energy while being catapulted into the biggest case of her career? Or will she lose it all?

In the exclusive clip from the Season 2’s second episode we get to see Jax and Corey go head to head an explosive argument that leads her husband to intervene:

Here’s a little rundown of Episode 202 “Say Hello”:

Jax brings in a new lawyer to help with Shanelle’s case; however, when they disagree on tactics, Jax goes behind his back, a move that backfires in an unexpected way.

Stream the new season of Reasonable Doubt beginning August 22 on Hulu.