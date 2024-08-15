Ta’Kiya Young: Ohio Cop Connor Grub Charged With Murder And Assault For Fatally Shooting Pregnant Black Woman

It doesn’t happen often, but every now and the criminal justice system treats bad actors in blue exactly the way they should be treated; like criminals.

Ta’Kiya Young was shot dead by Blendon Township Police Officer Connor Grubb in August 2023 after being accused of shoplifting bottles of liquor from a local grocery store. Upon being commanded to exit her vehicle, Young attempted to flee the stop and Grubb didn’t hesitate to open fire through her windshield. Neither the pregnant Ta’Kiya nor her unborn child of 25-28 weeks survived the gunshot wound to the heart as BOSSIP previously reported.

According to NBC News, a grand jury indicted Grubb on multiple felony charges related to the shooting including four counts of murder, four counts of felonious assault, and two counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Warning, the body camera video of the shooting may be disturbing.

CNN notes that Ta’Kiya was seen on surveillance cameras putting bottles into her bag and walking out past the sound of security alarms.

Family attorney Sean Walton spoke publicly about how Ta’Kiya’s killing is yet another blood-stained example of why policing in America needs to change.

“The actions that led to the death of Ta’Kiya — the unnecessary aggression, the chilling commands that amounted to ‘comply or die’ — were there for us all to witness in dreadful clarity,” Walton said in a statement. “Ta’Kiya’s life and that of her daughter were extinguished in an act of brutality, becoming yet another symbol of the urgent need for reform in police conduct and accountability.”

BOSSIP will be following this case very closely.