Phil Donahue, Pioneering Talk Show Host, Dies At 88

According to BlackAmericaWeb, Phil Donahue, a trailblazer in the talk show industry, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, surrounded by his wife Marlo Thomas, and family. He was 88 years old. The NBC Today Show, where Donahue was a contributor from 1979 to 1988, confirmed the news of his death following a long illness.

Born on December 21, 1935, in Cleveland, Ohio, Donahue began his career as a production assistant at KYW radio and television in his hometown.

Donahue is best known for creating and hosting The Phil Donahue Show, which aired from 1967 to 1996. This groundbreaking talk show was among the first to feature audience participation and tackle controversial and taboo topics, laying the groundwork for today’s talk shows. Launched in Dayton, Ohio, the show addressed issues such as abortion, civil rights, and war, providing a platform for marginalized voices. It quickly gained popularity and moved to national syndication. Donahue’s innovative format and willingness to engage with difficult subjects earned him critical acclaim and numerous awards, including nine Daytime Emmy Awards.

The family released a statement about his passing,

“Groundbreaking TV talk show journalist Phil Donahue died Sunday night at home surrounded by his wife of 44 years Marlo Thomas, his sister, his children, grandchildren and his beloved golden retriever Charlie, Donahue was 88 years old and passed away peacefully following a long illness.”

In May of 2024, President Joe Biden named Donahue as one of his nine Presidential Medal of Freedom recipients. According to the White House website, “The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the Nation’s highest civilian honor, presented to individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavors.”

In lieu of flowers, The Donahue family is asking that donations be given in his honor to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Phil Donahue/Notre Dame Scholarship Fund.