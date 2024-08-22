Entertainment

Detectives Uncover The Truth About Mavis Beacon In New Trailer

She Taught An Entire Generation How To Type. Turns Out, Mavis Beacon—The Millennial-Beloved Subject Of A Buzzy New Doc—Isn’t A Real Person

Published on August 22, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Millennials, you may want to sit down for this one

Seeking Mavis Beacon asset

Source: Neon Rated

Nearly 40 years ago, Mavis Beacon taught an entire generation how to type with her popular Mavis Beacon Teaches Typing series.

In a pre-internet world that revolved around Carmen Sandiego, she was the Queen of keyboards who helped define the golden age of educational software in schools.

And then she went missing.

What started as a culture-shifting movement in education had devolved into an unsolved mystery about a pop culture phenomenon who isn’t a real person.

At some point, we all grow up and realize Santa Claus isn’t real but THIS hit different because Mavis Beacon was presented as a real person who lived in the hearts, minds, and eager fingers of kids across the world.

Knowing this, Director Jazmin Jones and Associate Producer Olivia McKayla Ross set out to find Renee L’esperance–the Haitian model featured as the famed typing instructor in 1987.

In Seeking Mavis Beacon, the “E-Girl Detectives” search for L’esperance who was paid only $500 for her image despite the software selling over 10 million copies worldwide.

Seeking Mavis Beacon asset

Source: Neon

According to the press release, Jazmine and Olivia use “unconventional investigative methods” while searching online and across the country to “preserve a piece of tech history and recenter Renee’s voice.”

“As they come-of-age and come closer to uncovering the truth, Olivia and Jazmin are forced to

figure out the limitations of their own morality,” per the official synopsis.

Check out the trailer below:

“In my attempt to uplift the legacy of an unsung Black historical figure, I’d like to acknowledge all of the invisible labor that went into the making of this project,” said Jones, who reveals the Doc took 5 years and 3 laptops to make, in a statement.

“This film is not only an offering for Mavis Beacon and the women who lent their likeness to her character, but an expression of gratitude to all of the unseen bodies who make our technology possible.”

Seeking Mavis Beacon opens in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Chicago on Sept. 6 and select cities Sept. 13.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Documentary film Documentary Series Newsletter

Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer

More from Bossip
Latest News
Cardi B And Offset Celebrate New Year's Eve 2023 At E11EVEN Miami

Offset Reveals The Closing Track On His Upcoming Album Is About Cardi B Divorce: ‘It’s Time To Move On–It’s Over And Done With’

2 Items

Lil Yachty Apologizes After Stephen Jackson Wanted All The Smoke Over George Floyd Punchline, Floyd’s Brother Demands Lyric Changed

Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Mufasa: The Lion King"

Tina Knowles Flooded With Beyoncé Comparisons After Posting Throwback Video—’No They Did Not Get The Dancing Skills From Me’

Megan Thee Stallion x Klay Thompson playing baseball

Boo’d Up & Batter Up! Megan Thee Stallion Is Klay Thompson’s Gorgeous Good Luck Charm At Inaugural Sandlot Classic Baseball Game

Collier protest mlc 0288.jpg

Rep. Nicole Collier: VP Kamala Harris Calls To Support During Texas Politician’s Second Night Sleeping On House Floor

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - August 26, 2025

Cardi B Takes The Stand In Civil Trial, Admits Calling Security Guard She’s Accused Of Assaulting A ‘Bi**h’

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close