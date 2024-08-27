Family Of 8-Year-Old Black Boy ‘Intentionally Drowned’ By 10-Year-Old & 11-Year-Old Cries Foul Over 2 Year Sentences

Two children have been sentenced after confessing to the tragic killing of eight-year-old Noah Bush, who drowned to death in Jesup, Georgia, after being lured to a “borrow pit” at a construction site. His family and the family’s attorney believe the crime was “racially motivated” and they’re strongly against the 2-year sentences handed down to the preteens who killed him.

According to KJCT 8, neither child has been identified publicly, but they are 10 and 11 years old. The 10-year-old had already been sentenced to two years in a detention facility in July after being charged with concealing the death of another and trespassing. On Wednesday, the 11-year-old pleaded guilty to charges of simple battery, involuntary manslaughter, concealing the death of another, and criminal trespassing, for which he will also spend a paltry two years in lockup, the maximum sentence allowable by Georgia state law.

Suffice it to say, Noah’s family and family attorney Francys Johnson who believes the crime was racially motivated don’t consider this justice.

From KJCT:

“This isn’t justice,” Noah’s mother Demetrice Bush said. “My baby was 8 years old with a full life ahead of him. And two years [of confinement] is what the state of Georgia calls justice for an entire life that’s lost.” Johnson said the death was a consequence of adults teaching hate and that he believes the crime was racially motivated. “There are people who feel that way. They fly flags in their yards, post signs, they get on Facebook. They do this in front of their children as if their children are not just soaking this up. This is the consequence when you don’t stand against hate,” Johnson said. Officials said no adults have been charged in the case. However, Noah’s family and attorneys said they want to see charges brought against adults who they believe had a hand in influencing the children.

According to WSB-TV 2, Noah’s death was initially ruled an accidental drowning, and the authorities claimed he had wandered around a “no trespassing” sign. His family was already skeptical about that narrative because they knew Noah was afraid of deep water and would not have simply wandered right into it. Later on, Noah’s death was ruled a homicide. The family’s attorneys had previously said in a statement that Noah “walked away with people he thought were friends and trustworthy.”

“This 11-year-old admitted under oath he, in fact, led Noah Bush down to the clay pits, pushed him into the water and ultimately held his head under the water until he drowned,” family attorney Francys Johnson said.

Noah was a second grader at James E. Bacon Elementary School. His teacher, Gracie Yoder, set up a GoFundMe page to help Noah’s family with expenses.

“Noah was an intelligent, kind, and loving child. His light was radiant, and his smile was infectious,” Yoder wrote on the page. “He loved playing football, basketball, gaming, and giving out infinite hugs. He will be missed so much, and this loss will leave a hole in so many hearts.”

Noah’s family also set up a separate GoFundMe page.