Entertainment

Angela Bassett Takes Home Her First Emmy Award

Give The Queen Her Things: Angela Bassett Wins First Emmy After Nine Nominations

Published on September 8, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Angela Bassett received her first Emmy Award on Sept. 7 after a storied career and nine nominations.

Angela Bassett celebrates win at 76th Creative Arts Emmy Awards - Day 1 - Press Room

Source: Variety / Getty

The queen of all things received her trophy at the annual Creative Arts Emmys ceremony for her work narrating the National Geographic series Queens. She took home the “Best Narrator” honors, marking her very first win in over 30 years.

“It feels good; really, really good,” she said in her acceptance speech. “Thank you to National Geographic, Wild Star Film, and all the directors — all women — who brought this incredible story, this incredible docuseries centered on the ferocious and magnificent things in the animal kingdom. I couldn’t be more thrilled and more grateful.”

The seven-part series is all about the matriarchies that exist throughout the animal kingdom and featured an all-female production team, which Bassett said was “one of the big draws and highlights” of the project she nearly turned down.

“It was summertime. It was hiatus [for 9-1-1]. It had been a long season. I was looking forward to going on vacation, spending time with the family, and downtime from work because it’s a continuous roller coaster,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “But they came back around and sent me the sizzle reel and I said, ‘OK, let me put my full attention on this for a moment and see what the project is exactly.’ Once I did that, it didn’t pass me by.”

In response to the award being her first, our ever-gracious monarch evoked gratitude for the moment and all the creatives who worked on the project.

“We don’t work for these, but we receive them for all the hard work that we do,” she said after her win. “Of course, it’s not work that you do alone, even though it’s a narration, but there’s a whole team that pursued me and believed in me, fought for me, and worked with me to tell this amazing story of females in the wild kingdom, led by an all-female-led production team team, a first in wildlife documentary filmmaking. So that was pretty inspiring to me in and of itself.”

Love seeing our legends get what they deserve!

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Entertainment Newsletter

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

2023 espnW Summit NYC

Molly Qerim’s Career In Pictures: A Look Back At Her Legacy In Sports Media

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Louis Vuitton: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2026

JAY-Z & Beyoncé Spotted Sitting Next To Jared Kushner & Ivanka Trump At REFORM Alliance Charity Event Sparks Outrage

Hip-Hop Wired
Chris Brown Performs At Chase Field

An Electric Experience: The Wildest, Most Lit & Unforgettable Photos From Chris Brown’s Breezy Bowl XX Tour So Far

Global Grind
HOLLYWOOD, CA. UPN's ``Girlfriends show. A day in the life of Girlfriends, UPN s comedy about four s

25 Years of Sisterhood — Where The Cast Of 'Girlfriends' Is Today

MadameNoire
Latest News
Summer Walker and her "Special Friend" attend 2025 MTV Video Music Awards

‘F**k My Type!’ Summer Walker Pops Out With PeePaw PDA At MTV VMAs, Elderly Entanglement Sparks ‘Sugar Daddy’ Speculation With ‘Special Friend’

Rolling Ray

R.I.P. Influencer Rolling Ray Passes Away At 28, Zeus Network Releases Statement

Karen Huger

#RHOP Release: Karen Huger Leaves Jail Early After Serving 6 Months For DUI, Cameras Reportedly Rolling

Hugo Hernandez-Mendez x Dacara Thompson

Maryland Man Charged With Murder After Missing 19-Year-Old Dacara Thompson Found Dead

"We Playin' Spades" Podcast Series

Cheaper By The Dozen Debunked: Ubiquitous Baby Daddy Nick Cannon Claims Having 12 Kids Was A ‘Trauma Response’ To Mariah Carey Divorce

Donald Trump Holds Primary Night Event In Columbia, SC

History Hater: Donald Trump Orders The Removal Of All Signs And Exhibits On Enslavement From National Parks

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close