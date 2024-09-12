‘Let’s Make A Deal Primetime’ Exclusive: Wayne Brady Takes Us BTS To See How ZONKS Are Made

If you’ve ever seen an episode of Let’s Make A Deal or Let’s Make A Deal Primetime, you already know that Zonks are one of the biggest challenges in the game.

We’ve got an exclusive clip from Let’s Make A Deal Primetime airing this Friday, 9/13 on CBS. The episode is titled “Ultimate Zonk Redemption” because the audience is filled with former contestants who were previously Zonked and have now returned to the show for redemption!

In the clip below, host Wayne Brady goes behind the scenes of the show to the “Zonk” area, which is the intro to the episode.

Check out the clip:

This kind of makes us thing of the saying about seeing how the “sausage gets made,” but much much more entertaining and less gross.

This is a really special episode with some great prizes including a trip to Australia, a luxury Tesla and a chance to win $250,000.

Which prize would you be most excited to win? That cash prize definitely sounds enticing.

The new episode of Let’s Make A Deal Primetime “Ultimate Zonk Redemption,” airs Friday, September 13 (8:00pm ET/PT) on CBS

Will you be watching?