Here's How Zonks Get Made For 'Let's Make A Deal Primetime'

‘Let’s Make A Deal Primetime’ Exclusive: Wayne Brady Takes Us BTS To See How ZONKS Are Made

Published on September 12, 2024

If you’ve ever seen an episode of Let’s Make A Deal or Let’s Make A Deal Primetime, you already know that Zonks are one of the biggest challenges in the game.

Let's Make A Deal Primetime

Source: Courtesy / CBS

We’ve got an exclusive clip from Let’s Make A Deal Primetime airing this Friday, 9/13 on CBS. The episode is titled “Ultimate Zonk Redemption” because the audience is filled with former contestants who were previously Zonked and have now returned to the show for redemption!

Let's Make A Deal Primetime

Source: Sonja Flemming / CBS

In the clip below, host Wayne Brady goes behind the scenes of the show to the “Zonk” area, which is the intro to the episode.

Let's Make A Deal Primetime

Source: Bonnie Osborne / CBS

Check out the clip:

This kind of makes us thing of the saying about seeing how the “sausage gets made,” but much much more entertaining and less gross.

This is a really special episode with some great prizes including a trip to Australia, a luxury Tesla and a chance to win $250,000.

Which prize would you be most excited to win? That cash prize definitely sounds enticing.

The new episode of Let’s Make A Deal Primetime “Ultimate Zonk Redemption,” airs Friday, September 13 (8:00pm ET/PT) on CBS

Will you be watching?

