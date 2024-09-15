Horoscopes For Week September 15
BOSSIP Horoscopes: Week Of September 15
The new week is here and we’re back with a brand new set of horoscopes to help you plan for the week ahead by checking what the stars have in store!
Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert
Here’s another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.
Astro Overview:
Hey Cosmic Lovers!
We are now headed into the Fall’s eclipse season.
Eclipses are special events when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon which causes the Moon to disappear and casts a shadow over the moon.
Astrologically speaking eclipses are important cosmic events that bring out important changes and transformations.
This week on the 17th of this week we have a Lunar eclipse and a Full Moon that will be in Pisces.
And then in two weeks on October 2nd we have a solar eclipse with a New Moon in Libra.
This week’s Lunar eclipse is for the lovers, the mystics and the dreamers.
Pisces always represents the flow of the divine feminine and masculine while also highlighting what spiritual aspects of ourselves need developing.
It likes to delve into our psyches and force us to really question who we are at a soul level.
If you’ve been doing any spiritual bypassing and/or refusing to heal your shadow wounds – you will now be forced to stop this behavior.
And most likely it won’t be a soft “stop”…
Prepare for your delusions to be shattered…
The best way to use this energy is to simply pay attention to your emotions, your intuition and the people in your life who show up at this time and how they show up.
Also feel free to spin the block back to your vision board from January and see how things are coming along.
Since this is such a powerful transit I’m giving each sign an Eclipse affirmation.
Here’s a quick but powerful Eclipse Ritual: The best way to use this is to spend at least 30 minutes on the day of the eclipse in quiet contemplation and meditation. Grab your fave cup of tea and a crystal of your choice and chant the meditation out loud for at least 10 mins non-stop.
Afterwards you can journal quietly whatever thoughts and feelings come up for you.
Then continue to chant the affirmation first thing in the morning for ten minutes until the next eclipse on the 2nd of October.
Pay attention to signs from the universe, who pops up in your life and who exits along with your general emotional state.
Alrighty, let’s see how this Lunar eclipse will be shaking things up for you over the coming weeks.
Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert
CAPRICORN:
Shadow work, shadow work, shadow work, honey! Cappys y’all know how to get to the bag, but getting to the heart is another matter. Chile, smh. Many of you have done everything but tend to your inner child, set boundaries and stop your people-pleasing ways. Well this will be coming to an abrupt end and most likely erupt– be triggered from some sort of family squabble with either the lead matriarch or patriarch of your family. Spend this week contemplating what you need to heal while doing the mini Eclipse ritual I gave you. Hang in there– it will get greater later.
ECLIPSE AFFIRMATION: “A healthy and balanced inner child is important and healing for me.”
Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert
AQUARIUS:
Your soul wants to move into a state of creative balance at this time. This will become crystal clear to you right after the end of the eclipse season. For those of you trying to play “Corporate Charlie” or “Shy Sherry” when it comes to your passions and passionate nature, you’ll be forced out of the “fake it to you make it” closet during this transit. I fully expect many of you to make drastic career and romantic changes that are triggered under this powerful Full Moon.
ECLIPSE AFFIRMATION: “What I seek, is seeking me. I step into my true calling fearlessly.”
Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert
PISCES:
This transit will hit Pisces the “hardest”. There will be lessons of forgiveness, self-love and ditching all illusions. In order to harvest the luck of this energy in your sign, it will be important to release lingering anger and resentment. A few ways to do this: one- say what you need to say to who you need to say it to and let it go. Two: head into nature and ground your energy and boost your Root Chakra by walking barefoot on the earth, hugging a few trees and pouring your heart out into the ocean via a burn and release affirmation ritual (simply write what you are releasing on a piece of paper, burn it and release the ashes into the ocean). Be easy on yourself this week and stick to whites, creams and bright colors to push away any lingering notes of depression.
ECLIPSE AFFIRMATION: “I release all illusions that no longer serve me. My power is in my hands.”
Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert
ARIES:
Many of you are destined to meet or reunite with your Twin Flame during this eclipse season. It doesn’t matter where in the world you are or if you’re in the separation stage of this soulmate destined partnership- your person will find you. And yes this will even apply to those of you who are already involved with someone else. If you haven’t already created a soulmate wish list then please do so STAT. Your person is waiting and moving towards you as we speak. Spend time under the Lunar Eclipse listening to heart chakra meditations while executing the ritual I gave y’all. This will also apply to those with Aries Moon, Mars, Jupiter and Venus. PS: If this is the first time you’re hearing of the concept of a TwinFlame– in short it’s when one soul is born into two bodies to help with healing the collective while healing themselves and raising their own individual consciousness. Ish is wild! Do your YouTube research to learn more.
ECLIPSE AFFIRMATION: “I am ready to fully commit to my Twinflame on every level and across all timelines, dimensions and realms.”
Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert
TAURUS:
Ego death incoming fast and hot! Too many Taureans are missing out on deeper connections – both romantic and platonic – because one — you refuse to release relationships that have run stale and two– too many of you are in your stubborn egos. During this eclipse portal you will be forced to be honest about your feelings especially for someone that you have a soulmate connection with and stop worrying about looking “weak” and instead start to step powerfully into your heart-centered truth at this time. Many of you will also be ending romantic partnerships/situationships at this time and making space for new and healing love to come into your life. PS: Expect deep healing of a central childhood wound to be triggered during this powerfully cosmic transit as well.
ECLIPSE AFFIRMATION: “I release all ego-based blocks that are stopping me from connecting with my divine partner.”
Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert
GEMINI:
How well do you understand the language of your soul aka your intuition? For Gems, you’re filled naturally with an overabundance of creativity which means many of you are directly connected to the Divine as you’re natural channelers. Expect this gift to open up more deeply under this transit. Heck some of you may be able to carry the title of “Spiritual Gurus” in the next few years which will be kicked off by this portal of back to back eclipses. Rock a lot of purple amethyst crystal this week and listen daily to 3rd eye opening chakra meditations (which is the seat of our intuition) to help move your reality in this direction. But only if this is what you wish to do. Remember Free Will is a thing…
ECLIPSE AFFIRMATION: “I choose to walk a deeply personal spiritual path at this time and trust that Source is leading me to my divine assignment.”
Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert
CANCER:
You’re entering a season of rewards. You’ve persevered during some heavy times in your life, always keeping your goals in mind and continuing to move forward even when the path got blurry. Now new doors are starting to open for you. Though you may have fear about stepping into new roles, alliances and environments, know that you are highly protected both by your warm heart, good intentions, Ancestors and the most high. Let’s gooo! This will also apply to those with Cancer in their Venus, Mars and Mercury.
ECLIPSE AFFIRMATION: “My time to shine is now. I’m reaping what I have sown and deserve all the fruits of my labor.”
Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert
LEO:
A karmic path will be set in motion under this Eclipse portal. You will have to rely on your emotional intelligence to interpret the synchronicities from spirit as to what you are supposed to learn at this time. What I’m picking up is that you’ll be either ramping up your healing journey or closing out certain phases of it. To help you move through this particularly turbulent period, it will be important that you aim for peace and order in every corner of your life at this time. Stay the course…
ECLIPSE AFFIRMATION: “My journey of healing is vital for the growth of my soul.”
Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert
VIRGO:
If you’ve been seeking justice for a trespass, know that this will come to completion before the year closes and it looks as though it will be in your favor. No matter what the situation is at this time, you’re being asked to focus on and visualize the outcome that you want and nothing else. Under the New Moon eclipse on October 2nd, it is advised that you sit in deep prayer about this problem while also calling in St. Expedite to turn everything in your favor. Call in this powerful Saint of Justice by purchasing a St. Expedite candle and then writing him a request of what you want. Pray and visualize daily while staring into the flame of the candle for at least 10 mins a day.
ECLIPSE AFFIRMATION: “Divine justice is mine.”
Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert
LIBRA:
Wow! For those of you who have done the hard work of deep transmutation over these last few years, you’re going to be rewarded with a divine union that will be both powerful and passionate. Now to be clear, this union could be romantic, platonic or even signal the arrival of a child. Yesss! To move this along quickly, work to balance your divine masculine by listening to heart chakra meditations and increasing or starting a rigorous workout.
ECLIPSE AFFIRMATION: “Like a snake I shed constantly, thus ushering in renewed energy and favor into my life.”
Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert
SCORPIO:
Your divine feminine (which represents your intuition, emotions and connection to Spirit) wants to be protected and honored at this time and she’s willing to bring a little heat to your life to be heard. Expect possible harsh losses that drive you to set boundaries especially when it comes to your financial future. Speaking of which — if your financial house is not in order then this will be something you really want to tackle while we are under this Virgo energy. Take note that you may also have a deep family secret revealed during this portal of eclipses. Sending love and light.
ECLIPSE AFFIRMATION: “Honing my intuition and then honoring it by letting it guide me through life, is my key focus at this time.”
Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert
SAGITTARIUS:
If you’ve been seeking affluence and wealth then you really need to lean into that one skill that you continuously sleep on and push aside. Therein lies your path to riches – that private passion that you’re too afraid of pursuing because the path is windy, longer and not so straight forward. Get ready to dive deep into your whys and fears around this this during this Full Moon in Pisces.
ECLIPSE AFFIRMATION: “Why am I afraid of truly doing what I love for a living?”
Have a great week, guys!
Source: Courtesy / Psychic Zya
Zya is a globally recognized, professionally trained Psychic Medium currently residing in Miami. You can book a session with her at ASKZYA.com
