BOSSIP Horoscopes: Week Of September 15

The new week is here and we’re back with a brand new set of horoscopes to help you plan for the week ahead by checking what the stars have in store!

Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert

Here’s another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.

Astro Overview:

Hey Cosmic Lovers!

We are now headed into the Fall’s eclipse season.

Eclipses are special events when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon which causes the Moon to disappear and casts a shadow over the moon.

Astrologically speaking eclipses are important cosmic events that bring out important changes and transformations.

This week on the 17th of this week we have a Lunar eclipse and a Full Moon that will be in Pisces.

And then in two weeks on October 2nd we have a solar eclipse with a New Moon in Libra.

This week’s Lunar eclipse is for the lovers, the mystics and the dreamers.

Pisces always represents the flow of the divine feminine and masculine while also highlighting what spiritual aspects of ourselves need developing.

It likes to delve into our psyches and force us to really question who we are at a soul level.

If you’ve been doing any spiritual bypassing and/or refusing to heal your shadow wounds – you will now be forced to stop this behavior.

And most likely it won’t be a soft “stop”…

Prepare for your delusions to be shattered…

The best way to use this energy is to simply pay attention to your emotions, your intuition and the people in your life who show up at this time and how they show up.

Also feel free to spin the block back to your vision board from January and see how things are coming along.

Since this is such a powerful transit I’m giving each sign an Eclipse affirmation.

Here’s a quick but powerful Eclipse Ritual: The best way to use this is to spend at least 30 minutes on the day of the eclipse in quiet contemplation and meditation. Grab your fave cup of tea and a crystal of your choice and chant the meditation out loud for at least 10 mins non-stop.

Afterwards you can journal quietly whatever thoughts and feelings come up for you.

Then continue to chant the affirmation first thing in the morning for ten minutes until the next eclipse on the 2nd of October.

Pay attention to signs from the universe, who pops up in your life and who exits along with your general emotional state.

Alrighty, let’s see how this Lunar eclipse will be shaking things up for you over the coming weeks.