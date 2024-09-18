Television

Power Book II: Ghost: Golden Brooks Talks Playing Janet

‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Exclusive: Golden Brooks Details Her Character ‘Bringing Balance’ To The Tejadas

Published on September 18, 2024

"Power Book II: Ghost" Season 4 Premiere - Arrivals

Source: John Nacion / Getty

As the chapter closes on Power Book II: Ghost, one of our good Girlfriends is dishing on her character’s balance bringing to the show.

In the fourth and final season of the series, Golden Brooks plays Janet Stewart, the pragmatic cousin of Monet Tejada (Mary J. Blige), who steps into the chaos surrounding Monet’s crumbling family structure.

“Janet comes in as Monet’s cousin and this voice of reason,” Golden told BOSSIP’s Managing Editor Dani Canada. “She used to be in that life with Monet, so even though she’s removed from it, she still serves as that balance, that anchor for her. Monet’s whole life and family structure are kind of off the hinges, and Janet comes in right at the time where Monet needs someone she can trust—someone safe, who can rehabilitate her and not be a threat to the family.”

Power Book II: Ghost EPISODE 403: Birthright

Source: Starz / Power Book II: Ghost

According to Golden who “pinched herself” on the set of the show, viewers will continue to see the unique dynamic between Janet and her cousin, and the tough love her character dishes out.

“She brings out a lighter side to Monet, but she can flip it and say, ‘No, no, no, I know you. I know where you come from, and I know what you’re doing with these kids—you’re going to lose them,” said Golden.”

“Power Book II: Ghost” Season 4 New York City Premiere

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

And while Janet seems quiet, the Girlfriends alum told BOSSIP that there’s more than meets the eye.

“She’s always watching and listening. She has this calm, strategic energy—she’s not reactionary like Monet. As the episodes go on, you’ll see more of what Janet knows and what she has to offer.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Brooks answered a question about Janet’s similarities to another pivotal character on the show; Diana Tejada (LaToya Tonodeo).

Diana, much like Janet, has always been mostly level-headed and tactical, and although Diana had an explosive outburst when she killed Officer Felicia Lewis, the similarities are still there.

“Janet and Diana are more strategic, more analytical. They gather information before they act, unlike Monet, who moves from emotion. I think there’s a quiet strength in both of them,” Brooks said, acknowledging a potential mentor-mentee relationship between the two characters.

Power Book II: Ghost EPISODE 403: Birthright

Source: Starz / Power Book II: Ghost

Watch our exclusive with Golden Brooks!

Golden Brooks Power Book II power book II: ghost

