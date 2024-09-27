Latest Diddy Accuser Claims Disgraced Music Mogul Drugged, Sexually Assaulted & Impregnated Her

The laundry list of lawsuits being filed against Sean “Diddy” Combs just keeps getting longer.

The latest lawsuit filed against the Bad Boy founder is from a woman claiming Combs not only drugged and sexually assaulted her, but also got her pregnant.

In documents obtained by TMZ, a Jane Doe filed documents on Friday, claiming the rapper assaulted her multiple times over a four-year period. She also alleges that one of the encounters resulted in her getting pregnant, though she ended up suffering a miscarriage.

The anonymous woman, who is being represented by attorney Joseph L. Ciaccio, claims she first met Combs in the fall of 2020, when she was invited to join him on an all-expenses paid trip. She goes on to say she saw the disgraced music mogul regularly between 2021 and 2022, meeting up with Diddy at his homes in Los Angeles, New York, Miami and other locations.

The woman claims, however, that she did not travel by her own will, saying Combs and his staff would use “coercive and harassing language” to make her agree to the trips. She also claims drivers would show up at her home to take her to Diddy, making her feel like she didn’t have a choice.

Doe goes on to allege that the rapper also used spiked alcoholic beverages as a way to force her to do his bidding. The woman also accuses him of forcing her to take ketamine and other drugs in July 2022, which allegedly resulted in her blacking out. It was after that alleged incident that she says she got pregnant.

According to her lawsuit, one of Combs’ associates called her repeatedly while harassing her to get an abortion, but she says she ultimately suffered a miscarriage. After the miscarriage, she says she tried to get space from the rapper, but claims he would harass her with calls and texts until she agreed to see him — which she claims continued through July 2024.

The woman is saying she suffered trauma, financial injury, and physical injury and is seeking an unspecified amount in damages.