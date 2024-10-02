‘CURSES!’ Season 2 Exclusive: Margie Wants To Join The Mission To Return The Black Cowboys’ Artifacts

CURSES! is back for a brand new season Apple TV+ this week!!!

CURSES! follows Pandora, Russ and Sky Vanderhouven, a family cursed by their ancestors’ pillaging of ancient artifacts from across the globe in which the father, Alex, was turned to stone. After reversing the curse on an adventure of a lifetime, the second season picks up with Alex rejoining the family as they continue working to undo the damage done by their greedy ancestors. But when something about Alex doesn’t seem quite right, the family must band together to solve the mysteries that confront them, both on the road and within the walls of Briarstone Manor.

Check out the trailer below:

How can you not love it — after growing up with movies like Indiana Jones and Goonies, CURSES! is the the perfect show for the next generation of adventure lovers.

We’ve got an exclusive clip from the first episode of Season 2 titled “The Goodluck Bridle” which features Rhea Perlman (“Barbie”) who voices Margie. In the episode, the family reminisce about the history of Black cowboys, including in their own ancestry, before they head New Mexico after an Old West artifact reignites of a gang of cowboy spirits.

Watch the clip:

Love Television? Get more! Join the Bossip Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Much like Margie, we are ALL in! We love the history lesson that was subtly woven into that little scene, don’t you?

The second season of CURSES! features the returning voice talents of Emmy Award nominee Gabrielle Nevaeh (“Monster High”) as “Pandora,” Andre Robinson (“The Loud House”) as “Russ,” Emmy Award nominee Lyric Lewis (“Waffles + Mochi”) as “Sky,” SAG award winner Reid Scott (“Veep”) as “Alex,” Rhys Darby (“Our Flag Means Death”) as “Stanley,” James Marsters (“Buffy the Vampire Slayer”) as “Larry,” Emmy Award winner Rhea Perlman (“Barbie”) as “Margie,” Tony Award winner Phylicia Rashad (“A Raisin in the Sun”) as “Georgia Snitker” and Robert Englund (“A Nightmare on Elm Street”) as “Cornelius.”

The hit family-oriented series is created and executive produced by Jim Cooper (“DreamWorks Dragons”) and Jeff Dixon (“The Hurricane Heist”). John Krasinski (“A Quiet Place” Parts I & II) also serves as executive producer and Allyson Seeger (“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan”) as co-executive producer. Leo Riley (“Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Tron: Uprising”) is supervising producer, with Chris Copeland (“Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts”) and Justin Copeland (“Wonder Woman: Bloodlines”) serving as creative consultants.

Season 2 of CURSES! premieres Friday, October 4.