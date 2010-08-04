Disabled Chicago Teen Gang Raped In Basement

A mother is continuing to speak out on a heinous crime against her daughter; when the disabled teen was kidnapped and gang raped in a Southside Chicago basement.

The victim’s mother, whose identity is being withheld, says that her 18-year-old daughter actually has the mental capacity of a 4 or 5-year-old and was sexually abused in April.

She described the day her daughter told her about the incident saying:

“You know what she told me? She said that it was ‘a long line, mommy. It was a lot of people, a big, long line.”

