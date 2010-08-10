Still SNITCHIN’! Mia Farrow Says Naomi Campbell Knew Taylor Sent The Blood Diamonds
SMH… Mia Farrow continues to sell Naomi Campbell down the river.
Yesterday she took the stand at Charles Taylor’s war crimes trial and said Naomi knew the former Liberian leader was the one who had his aides bring her “a huge diamond,” which kinda effs ish up for Naomi since she claimed she didn’t know where they came from. It doesn’t help that Campbell’s own former agent Carole White also sold her out.
Campbell took the witness box at The Hague in the Netherlands on Thursday August 5 to face claims she accepted blood diamonds – a term for jewels sold to finance conflicts – as a gift from Taylor after a dinner party in South Africa hosted by Nelson Mandela in 1997.
Campbell admitted she had been awoken in the night by men at her door, who then handed her a bag of “dirty-looking stones” but she was adamant she didn’t know who had sent the gift. She claimed it was not until breakfast the next morning that her then agent Carole White and Farrow told her they were probably sent by Taylor.
But in her testimony at The Hague on Monday, Farrow insisted it was Campbell who suggested the gems were from the Liberian leader, alleging the model was “quite excited” about the receiving the present.
Farrow told the court: “The group that had assembled for the blue train festivities arrived at that dinner – Naomi Campbell, Quincy Jones and his partner, Imran Khan and his then wife Jemima Khan… I was seated with my children and I was seated and next to Imran Khan and Jemima Khan and I don’t remember further than that.
“We slept at the presidential guest house. I think we all were (staying there). I believe so, all those that I named. My children stayed there with me.
“(The next morning) I remember that the children and I were having breakfast and it was at a long table and I was at the table, I think with Quincy Jones, and what I remember is Naomi Campbell joined us at the table but before she even sat down she recounted an event of that evening and she said that in the night she had been awakened, some men had knocked at the door and they had been sent by Charles Taylor and they had given her a huge diamond and she intended to give the diamond to Nelson Mandela’s children’s charities.”
When quizzed if she ever saw the diamond herself, Farrow replied, “No, she did not (show me).”
Farrow also told the hearing that Nelson Mandela’s partner, Graca Machel, had warned her not to be photographed with Taylor, as he should not have been at the event.
She added, “I was met by Mrs Graca Machel and I was very punctual but there was already people there – men. And I remember this, they (the men) moved towards the children and me, and Mrs Machel said, ‘No, you dont want to be photographed with this man, this is the president of Liberia. He’s not supposed to be here, or he should have left by now’, something to that effect, and she moved the children and me to another area.”
Dang Nana… she sold you all the way out! Too bad the buck doesn’t stop there. Naomi’s former agent Carole White also did damage on the stand yesterday, offering testimony that also contradicts the supermodel’s. Not only that, she says Naomi flirted with the malevolent leader:
Carole White was working for the British beauty when they attended a dinner party in South Africa in 1997, hosted by Nelson Mandela. White told the court on Monday that the model was well aware Taylor had sent the gems – because she had overheard them discussing the gift during a “flirty” conversation over dinner.
White said, “As we were eating, Naomi leaned back and Charles Taylor leaned forward, and Naomi was very excited and told me he was going to give her some diamonds.
“She leaned back in her chair to talk to him, and he was leaning forward. They were laughing and nodding and he was agreeing that there was something – a gift, a diamond. He was smiling and nodding in agreement.
“They were being charming to each other. Mildly flirting. They were at a dinner party and they were just being affable. It’s just the way it was done. Naomi, I think, was flirting with him and he was flirting back.”
White told the hearing that she was informed the diamonds were being brought to the venue by Taylor’s aides, and she and Campbell waited up for hours but retired to bed when the men didn’t arrive. She claimed she later heard pebbles being thrown against the window of her room, and she saw two men in a garden at the property shouting up at her: “We have something for Miss Campbell.”
White said she and the supermodel let the men in to a downstairs lounge, where Campbell was given the diamonds – but she was unimpressed with the gems because “they weren’t very big”.
The aide alleged she warned Campbell the following day that it was illegal to take diamonds out of South Africa and persuaded her to hand them to charity instead.
Taylor is accused of using blood diamonds to fund Sierra Leone’s 1991-2002 civil war. He has pleaded not guilty to 11 charges.
SMH. It seems like every black celebrity has their dog day (just ask Mike Vick) and Naomi’s has definitely arrived. Blood Diamond Naomi, you better hope they don’t charge your a$$ with perjury over those “dirty stones”.
