‘I Could Buy Your Mother’ Cardi Claims She Turned Down $65M Tour Deal After Fans Accuse Her Of Surviving On Shein Partnerships

Cardi B is clapping back at fans speculating about her finances following a questionable brand deal.

Earlier this week, Cardi surprised some fans when she announced her partnership with Shein, posting content posing in four different winter jackets from the online retailer. Because of her expensive taste, many of her followers were caught off guard by the deal and wondered why she would partner with the fast-fashion brand.

“Shien?!?! Are you kidding me. That’s embarrassing,” one follower commented. Another added, “A multi millionaire is telling y’all to get shein😂😂.”

Despite numerous fans defending Cardi in the comments and calling back to her Fashion Nova days, Cardi still took the opportunity to shut down those who were questioning the brand deal.

She took to X on Tuesday, Dec. 3, to share a voice recording in response to those who claimed she was “surviving on Shein” and “brand deals.”

“I want to let y’all know I could wake up tomorrow, sign a contract and have half of $65 million, or half of $70 million, in my bank,” she said on X Spaces according to , before clarifying that 2024 was actually her “off year.”

The Love & Hip Hop alum added that she’s not “surviving” on brand partnerships, revealing how much money she actually drops every month.

“I spend like about $3 million in a month,” Cardi said. “As long as my bills is paid, I can buy whatever the f*** I want whenever the f*** I want. S***, I can go spend $500,000 on a f***ing car tomorrow. I could buy me a $300,000 watch tomorrow. B****, I could buy your mother.”

The rapper even followed up with receipts, sharing screenshots of a text message from September that showed she was allegedly negotiating a tour deal. In the message from an unnamed person, the singer was offered $1 million for every show she performed, totaling $65 million for the entire endeavor. She was also offered to be paid “half the money upfront upon signing the contract.”

As for the tour in question, Cardi B clarified that she wouldn’t be going on the road until she was ready.

“I don’t want to take tour deals until I announce my album because when I announce my album I know they’re going to up it,” she explained. “You have to move smart. You can’t act hungry when you’re not.”