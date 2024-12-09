Luigi Mangione: Person Of Interest In UnitedHealthcare CEO Slaying Identified As Ex-Ivy League Student

A person of interest in the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was identified as Maryland high school Valedictorian Luigi Mangione.

Agencies across the United States have worked tirelessly to solve the mystery of who shot and killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Authorities tried their best to keep details close to the chest, but in this internet era, leaks are prone to happen.

According to The Daily Beast, a person of interest in the murder was taken into custody by law enforcement. 26-year-old Luigi Mangione of Towson, Maryland, has been named as the suspect. Mangione was valedictorian of his 2016 high school graduating class at the Gilman School in Baltimore, an all-boys school where tuition is nearly $40,000 a year, the New York Times reports.

When authorities detained Mangione for questioning, he allegedly had a fake I.D. alongside his real identification. Reportedly, a “manifesto” and a weapon similar to the one used in the slaying were located on Mangione when he was taken into custody.

The lucky break in the case came from an eagle-eyed Pennsylvania McDonald’s worker who spotted Magione “sitting there eating” inside the restaurant. Magione is one of six children and reportedly expressed his anti-capitalist views on social media. Allegedly, Magione often liked “Unabomber” Ted Kaczynski’s content, which blasted the medical community.

Unfortunately, even with a suspect in custody, a direct motive for the murder has yet to be revealed.