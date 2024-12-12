For The Kids: Lacey Chabert, Malik Nabers & More Celebs Join Raising Cane’s For Festive NYC Bike Giveaway

Raising Cane’s founder and CEO Todd Graves is no stranger to giving back!

Earlier this week, Christmas queen and Mean Girls icon Lacey Chabert joined Todd Graves in New York City’s Times Square to donate children’s bikes to members of the Boys & Girls Club of Harlem.

Almost 80 children from the Boys & Girls Club were in attendance, while approximately 100 bikes were on-site for the event. Raising Cane’s is also donating a total of 400 bikes to the Boys & Girls Club of Harlem and will host a bike riding clinic on location to teach those that don’t know how to ride a bike to ensure all of the kids can enjoy their gifts.

The children at the heart-warming event were squealing with excitement as they moved through different stations throughout the square, switching between tasks to take part in everything from helmet fittings to enjoying some hot chocolate. The kids also got a kick out of Santa’s attendance, sitting on his lap and letting him know what else they want for Christmas, in addition to their new, candy-cane colored bikes.

Celebrity guests were also there for the holiday fun, including Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania, Summer House’s Ciara Miller and Jesse Solomon, former Real Housewives of New York star Dorinda Medley, former Bachelor Peter Weber (aka Pilot Pete), and New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers.

The reality stars did what they do best at the event: entertain. In addition to taking a back seat and watching happily as the children enjoyed their gifts, they also took part in all of the winter festivities before visiting Raising Cane’s global flagship store for some chicken tenders and fries! Not only did Dorinda and Dolores sit on Santa’s lap for a fun photo op and some laughs, but Dorinda also joined the Christmas carolers to sing along with them a couple times.

Situated directly across from Raising Cane’s Global Flagship, the pair organized the event at Military Island, transforming the space with a full takeover. The area was adorned with oversized candy canes, gifts, carolers, Santa, Christmas trees, and holiday decorations that competed with the city’s most dazzling lights.

Despite the frigid weather, the holiday spirit was alive and well all morning while the kids beamed with excitement over their new bikes. Graves also took the stage to talk about his reasoning behind the annual event, explaining how one of his favorite memories as a child was waking up on Christmas morning to a new bike. Wanting to provide that same experience for the children of the Boys & Girls Club of Harlem is a big reason he decided to put this tradition together.

Raising Cane’s and Todd Graves are always giving back. The CEO and founder admitted that if there’s one thing he’s great at, it’s making chicken tenders, and he wants to use his profits from that to help others.

“Each Christmas morning I would come downstairs, see a bike, and get so excited, and ever since I wanted to give back and spread that same joy to kids in need across the country,” said Graves. “At the end of the day, it’s not about what you get, it’s about what you give. It’s my purpose and privilege to be able to give back and I’m looking forward to continuing this great tradition for years to come.”

To further celebrate the holiday season, Cane’s decorated each Flagship Restaurant in true holiday style, with the most festive being none other than the Global Flagship in Times Square. Staying true to the “Raise a Little Cane” theme, Times Square-goers can see Cane III “raising a little cane” as she playfully steals Santa’s hat and embarks through a series of scenes in this totally immersive display, which was named TimeOut’s No.1 NYC Christmas window display.

The incredible display spans 1,400 square feet and features over 30 handcrafted figures, including elves, Santa Clauses, snowmen, reindeer, and Cane IIIs. It also boasts animatronic elements such as a pickup truck, a ski lift, and an ice-skating elf parade. Among its many highlights is an 18-foot illuminated acrylic Christmas tree, over 500 individually hand-painted crinkle-cut fries, 20 pounds of glitter, and a festive bridge adorned with more than 960 hand-painted bricks. In total, the design team dedicated over 14,000 hours to conceptualizing, modeling, and creating this stunning spectacle. Additionally, the restaurant showcases the authentic elf costume worn by Will Ferrell in the beloved movie, Elf.

Happy Holidays!