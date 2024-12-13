So Sad: Atlanta Rapper OG Maco Hospitalized After Alleged Suicide Attempt

Trigger warning: details of an alleged suicide attempt

Atlanta Rapper OG Maco was reportedly hospitalized after an alleged suicide attempt in Los Angeles.

OG Maco ushered in the latest era of hip-hop and is a fundamental piece of Quality Control Music. Ten years ago, the rapper released the sound-shifting hit “U Guessed It,” and nothing was the same.

Trinidad James’s “All Gold Everything” previewed the new Atlanta sound before OG Maco released his track, proving that this new era of hip-hop was real. In recent years, the rapper has kept a low profile outside of 2019 when he revealed he was abandoned by his family as he battled a rare skin-eating disease.

According to TMZ, Maco was hospitalized yesterday, Dec. 12, after suffering a gunshot wound. A neighbor told authorities they heard a gun go off and called 911. Los Angeles Police responded around 10 a.m. and revealed the signs pointed to an apparent suicide attempt.

Police reportedly retrieved a firearm at the crime scene, and Maco was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he underwent surgery. Despite reports circulating on social media alleging he passed away, Maco is in critical condition per his manager, Poppa Percccc. Hopefully, Maco can make a full recovery and bounce back in due time.

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide or contemplating self-harm, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text TALK to 741741 or visit

988Lifeline.org for support.