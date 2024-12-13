Reality TV Stars

Rapper OG Maco Hospitalized After Alleged Suicide Attempt

So Sad: Atlanta Rapper OG Maco Hospitalized After Alleged Suicide Attempt

Published on December 13, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

OG MACO - Apple TV+ MLB All Star House

OG MACO – Source: Vivien Killilea / Getty

Trigger warning: details of an alleged suicide attempt

Atlanta Rapper OG Maco was reportedly hospitalized after an alleged suicide attempt in Los Angeles.

OG Maco ushered in the latest era of hip-hop and is a fundamental piece of Quality Control Music. Ten years ago, the rapper released the sound-shifting hit “U Guessed It,” and nothing was the same.

Trinidad James’s “All Gold Everything” previewed the new Atlanta sound before OG Maco released his track, proving that this new era of hip-hop was real. In recent years, the rapper has kept a low profile outside of 2019 when he revealed he was abandoned by his family as he battled a rare skin-eating disease.

Related Stories

According to TMZMaco was hospitalized yesterday, Dec. 12, after suffering a gunshot wound. A neighbor told authorities they heard a gun go off and called 911. Los Angeles Police responded around 10 a.m. and revealed the signs pointed to an apparent suicide attempt.

Police reportedly retrieved a firearm at the crime scene, and Maco was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he underwent surgery. Despite reports circulating on social media alleging he passed away, Maco is in critical condition per his manager, Poppa Percccc. Hopefully, Maco can make a full recovery and bounce back in due time.

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide or contemplating self-harm, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text TALK to 741741 or visit

988Lifeline.org for support.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Attempted Suicide Newsletter OG Maco Quality Control quality control records

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Los Angeles Premiere Of "Drugstore June"

Too Toxic Together: The Timeline Of Bhad Bhabie & Le Vaughn's Relationship

Global Grind
NYLON Nights: Fashion Edition Celebration

GRWM: Go With Kayla Nicole To Sergio Hudson's NYFW Show

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Chris Brown

Chris Brown Deletes IG After Colorist Backlash From Kayla Nicole Performance

Hip-Hop Wired
Louis Vuitton: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2026

Beyoncé & JAY-Z Roasted Online After Sitting With Ivanka Trump And Jared Kushner At Glam Charity Gala

MadameNoire
Latest News
Summer Walker and her "Special Friend" attend 2025 MTV Video Music Awards

‘F**k My Type!’ Summer Walker Pops Out With PeePaw PDA At MTV VMAs, Elderly Entanglement Sparks ‘Sugar Daddy’ Speculation With ‘Special Friend’

Rolling Ray

R.I.P. Influencer Rolling Ray Passes Away At 28, Zeus Network Releases Statement

Karen Huger

#RHOP Release: Karen Huger Leaves Jail Early After Serving 6 Months For DUI, Cameras Reportedly Rolling

Hugo Hernandez-Mendez x Dacara Thompson

Maryland Man Charged With Murder After Missing 19-Year-Old Dacara Thompson Found Dead

Ottolinger: Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026

Singer D4vd Has Matching Tattoo With 15-Year-Old Girl’s Body Discovered In His Tesla

Donald Trump Holds Primary Night Event In Columbia, SC

History Hater: Donald Trump Orders The Removal Of All Signs And Exhibits On Enslavement From National Parks

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close