Former Prosecutor Jackie Johnson Gets The Court Date She Can’t Dodge In Ahmaud Arbery Case

Whew, chile! The long arm of the law has finally wrapped around former Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jackie Johnson. The Georgia prosecutor, who allegedly meddled in the investigation into Ahmaud Arbery’s 2020 killing, made her first courtroom appearance on Wednesday.

Let’s just say, her history as the “law of the land” didn’t make her immune to justice.

Why Is Jackie Johnson In the Hot Seat?

It’s about time! According to the Associated Press, Johnson is facing heat for allegedly protecting Greg McMichael, one of the men involved in chasing and fatally shooting 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery.

Greg McMichael (a former investigator for Johnson’s office), his son Travis, and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan were convicted of hunting Arbery down like he was prey in their Georgia neighborhood. Travis fired the fatal shotgun blasts while Bryan recorded the killing on video, sparking national outrage and protests demanding justice. They wrongly suspected him of theft.

Since then all three men were later convicted of murder and federal hate crimes and are serving life sentences.

Love Politics? Get more! Join the Bossip Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Now, the justice system is continuing to prosecute Johnson for her felony of not only violating her oath of office but her misdemeanor of hindering a police officer.

Prosecutors allege Johnson used her position to block accountability by urging police not to arrest Travis McMichael and giving Greg McMichael a layer of protection he didn’t deserve. AP News reports there were 16 phone calls between Johnson and Greg McMichael in the aftermath of Arbery’s death. Even more telling, McMichael left Johnson a voicemail on the same day Arbery was killed.

Coincidence? Prosecutors don’t think so.

Now, Jackie’s legal team is spinning a different story. Her attorney, Brian Steel, who represented Young Thug in the YSL Rico trial, claims she was too busy focusing on a separate, high-profile indictment to even be aware of the Ahmaud Arbery case.

Steel shared his position during her pretrial hearing.

“She didn’t know what was going on with Ahmaud Arbery’s case,” said Steel.

But as AP News points out, prosecutors believe Johnson used her power to hinder the investigation, and they plan to let the jury hear all about it when the trial begins on January 21, 2025. Steel is already on the defensive, asking the judge to block certain evidence, while prosecutors are fighting to ensure every relevant detail is fair game.

Courtroom Drama Is Brewing

This trial is expected to last 2.5 weeks. AP News reports that Senior Judge John R. Turner believes it could stretch even longer due to the case’s sensitivity and notoriety. The defense and prosecution are reviewing what the jury can hear. Johnson’s team wants to keep other cases where she called for outside prosecutors off-limits, while prosecutors are working to exclude mentions of her previous career successes.

One spicy twist in this legal saga? Johnson’s attorney is trying to disqualify Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr’s office from prosecuting the case. Steel argues that Carr’s team is a “material witness” and should be removed, claiming this creates a conflict of interest. According to AP News, however, prosecutors see this as yet another delay tactic.

“They’re trying to get this case into a place where it cannot move forward,” said Prosecutor John Fowler.

It’s been 4 years; can they give it up? The evidence is already clear enough–Ahmaud doesn’t deserve this.

The Bigger Picture

Jackie Johnson’s courtroom drama is about more than just her—it’s about the systems that failed Ahmaud Arbery and the delays in holding those in power accountable. The McMichaels and Bryan are already serving life sentences for their heinous actions, but Johnson’s role in the aftermath has yet to get accounted for.

The trial will undoubtedly be one to watch, especially as Johnson faces the same scrutiny she once wielded as a prosecutor. Know this: the community is watching, and they’re ready for answers.

BOSSIP remains committed to keeping readers updated on this case.