Danielsan Returns In Nostalgic New 'Karate Kid: Legends' Trailer

Wax On, Wax Off & Watch The Nostalgic New Trailer For ‘Karate Kid: Legends’

Published on December 18, 2024

40 years after crane-kicking his way into pop culture glory, Karate Kid-turned-Karate Man Ralph Macchio is back for long-awaited legacy sequel Karate Kid: Legends–this time, joining Jackie Chan for the latest chapter in the beloved franchise.

In Karate Kid: Legends, kung fu prodigy Li Fong (Ben Wang) is uprooted from his home in Beijing and forced to move to New York City with his mother after a family tragedy.

Li struggles to let go of his past as he tries to fit in with his new classmates and navigate his new surroundings where trouble seems to find him everywhere.

When a new friend needs his help, Li enters a karate competition under the tutelage of kung fu teacher Mr. Han (Jackie Chan) who enlists original Karate Kid Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) for help.

With two legends on his side, Li learns a new way to fight, merging their styles into one for the ultimate martial arts showdown.

Check out the trailer below:

Directed by Jonathan Entwistle, the buzzy ‘requel’ also stars Joshua Jackson, Sadie Stanley, and Ming-Na Wen along with a memorialized Mr. Miyagi whose timeless legacy lives on in the film.

“I can say that Mr. Han and Mr. Miyagi are the connection to Daniel,” said Entwistle in an interview with EW. “The Han family and the Miyagi family are connected all the way back to the old times. And there is a mention of this within the Karate Kid movie canon for those people who want to go looking for it.”

Karate Kid: Legends kicks its way into theaters May 30, 2025.

