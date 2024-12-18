Florence By Mills & Cha Cha Matcha Team Up to Celebrate New Glow Forward Glaze Drops With Limited-Edition Glow Flo Latte

Florence by Mills and Cha Cha Matcha have teamed up for something special!

To celebrate the launch of Florence by Mills’ Glow Forward Glaze Drops, which launched on Dec. 17, fans can enjoy a Glow Flo Latte for a limited time. The dreamy, purple-hued matcha drink is infused with skincare, designed to hydrate and glow you from the inside out!

The Glow Flo Latte is infused with Hyaluronic Acid, so while it hydrates and energizes you from the inside. You can enjoy those benefits while the Glow Forward Glaze Drops work their magic from the outside, delivering an instant glass-skin effect. These lightweight, cushiony drops are packed with a powerful blend of ceramides, peptides, squalane, and hyaluronic acid to strengthen your skin’s barrier and give your complexion long-lasting, radiant luminosity.

The limited-edition Glow Flo Latte will be available exclusively at all Cha Cha Matcha locations, serving as the perfect sip of glow-forward goodness to nourish your skin and elevate your vibe. Not only that, the first 500 customers at the Flatiron, NYC and WeHo, LA locations only will receive a FREE Glow Forward product with their purchase!

This collaboration is all about spreading positivity and helping everyone feel a little brighter this holiday season. Whether you’re gifting it, sipping it, or glowing with it, the Glow Flo Latte and Glow Forward Drops are your ultimate glow-up essentials.

The Florence by Mills and Cha Cha Matcha Glow Flo Latte is available at all Cha Cha Matcha locations, now through December 22. The Glow Forward Dew Drops retail for $25 USD and are available on the Florence By Mills website.