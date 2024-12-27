Crime

Delivery Driver Arrested For Allegedly Stabbing Woman 14 Times

SMH: Florida Delivery Driver Arrested For Allegedly Stabbing Pregnant Woman 14 Times Over $2 Tip

Published on December 27, 2024

Delivery Driver

Source: thianchai sitthikongsak / Getty

A Florida woman is now behind bars after police allege she stabbed a pregnant woman 14 times over a $2 tip.

According to TMZ, a pregnant woman in Kissimmee, Florida, was attacked this week after a delivery driver wasn’t pleased with her tip amount. On Sunday, police were called to a local motel and found Melinda Irizarry suffering from 14 stab wounds. She was rushed to the hospital, and once she was out of surgery, she informed the police that Brianna Alvelo was the attacker after she was given a $2 tip for a Marco’s pizza order.

NBC News reports that after receiving the tip, the attacker returned to the motel hours later alongside someone toting a gun to confront Irizarry, who was in the room with her boyfriend and 5-year-old daughter.

According to an official affidavit, Alvelo went through the woman’s purse looking for cash and stabbed Irizarry after she tried to call the police and shielded her daughter from harm.

Izirray was stabbed 14 times, with wounds to her chest, arms, legs, and abdomen, and discovered she was pregnant while she was being treated at a local hospital, NBC adds.

Alvelo is being held at the Osceola County Jail on a $55,000 bail. She is charged with attempted murder, home invasion with a firearm, kidnapping, and aggravated assault. 

 

