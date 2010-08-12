Co-Host Of Michael Baisden Show Discriminated Against, Denied Right To Buy Home By White Couple

George Willborn, the co-host of the nationally syndicated Michael Baisden show has been named in a discrimination lawsuit after authorities say a white couple denied him the right to buy a home because of the color of his skin.

Willborn and his wife Peytyn were in talks to buy a five-bedroom Chicago home at $1.7 million and prepared a final sales contract with Daniel and Adrienne Sabbia, a white couple.

