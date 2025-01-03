Celebrity

New Trailer Features Diddy’s Employees Speaking Out Against Him

‘I Didn’t Want To Be Around Him Unless There Was Cameras’: New Peacock Doc Trailer Features Diddy’s Bodyguard, Intern, And Producer Speaking Out

Published on January 3, 2025

While his family continues to stand by his side, some people who worked closely with Sean “Diddy” Combs are speaking out about their horrific experiences.

Variety's Power of Law, Presented by City National Bank

Source: Variety / Getty

Peacock just unveiled the trailer for an upcoming documentary about the disgraced music mogul, which features his bodyguard, intern, makeup artist, and producer all speaking out against him. The documentary is titled, Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy.

According to reports from Variety, the 90-minute documentary special will premiere on the streaming platform on Jan. 14. The doc promises to give viewers “crucial insight into the forces that shaped [Combs] and may have made him a monster.”

“Honestly, I didn’t want to be around him unless there was cameras,” one of the people in Combs’ inner circle says in the trailer.

Interviews with one of Combs’ childhood friends, his former bodyguard, and a winner of Diddy’s beloved music competition series Making the Band are all featured in the special. Producer and singer-songwriter Al B. Sure!, who was at Uptown Records with Combs and dated Kim Porter before him, also speaks out about Diddy in the doc.

Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy also includes new footage of Combs partying at home and in the studio. One anonymous interviewee reveals in the trailer that a room being lit up red meant that Diddy was not working, but having sex.

“I’ve been with Sean for quite a while and I’ve captured a lot of moments,” the anonymous person said. “Any time a studio or any rooms is red, he’s making love and sex. Some of the ones who went in the room, for sure they were underage.”

Over the course of many lawsuits from multiple different people, Combs has been accused of rape, child sexual abuse, and sexual misconduct for incidents allegedly taking place between 1991 and 2023. The Bad Boy founder’s homes were raided by the Department of Homeland Security last year, which led to him being arrested after a grand jury indicted him.

Combs was charged with sex trafficking and racketeering and is currently incarcerated in Brooklyn as he awaits a criminal trial in May. He has pleaded not guilty to all federal criminal charges from 2024.

Netflix is also working on a documentary about the disgraced music mogul, producing a docuseries from Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson about the allegations. ID will also investigate the rapper in a multi-part documentary set to premiere on Max.

