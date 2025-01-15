Local

Animal Behavior: Chicago Cop Pulls Coyote Out Of Fridge

Animal Behavior: Chicago Cop Pulling Coyote Out Of Grocery Store Refrigerator Caught On Viral Video

Published on January 14, 2025

We’ve covered our fair share of crazy news in our day, but never anything like this…

According to NBC Chicago, a Chicago police officer was forced to play animal control professional when a call came in about a coyote who was intent on spending time in the refrigerator of a local ALDI grocery store. Footage of the incident is currently going viral; people are shocked to find not a possum or a dog but a whole a** coyote being yanked out of the fresh produce shelves.

We couldn’t make this stuff up if we tried…

Eventually, Chicago Animal Care and Control arrived on the scene to safely remove the animal, but it’s suffice to say that the shoppers were left with quite a scare.

“The animal is currently at our facility awaiting transfer to our wildlife rehabilitation partner, Flint Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation,” CACC said in a statement to NBC Chicago. “The coyote appears uninjured, but Flint Creek will conduct an assessment to confirm its health before releasing it back into the wild if deemed appropriate.”

Coyotes are generally considered a non-threat to humans, but nobody wants to FAFO with a wild animal and catch rabies or God-only-knows.

Fortunately, no one was hurt, and the animal didn’t have to suffer.

chicago police

