Soup Cookie Chronicles: White Minnesota Man Charged With Federal Hate Crime For Knocking Black Man Unconscious Outside Bar

We love the smell of violent racists being arrested in the morning.

According to Star Tribune, a 35-year-old white man named Justin A. Kudla from Belle Plaine, Minnesota, is facing federal hate crime charges by the United States Attorney’s Office. On Feb. 3, 2024, Kudla was described as “drunk and beyond” by a woman who worked at Huck’s Shipwreck Saloon who said she also heard Kudla call 37-year-old Benjamin Morelock, a gay Black man, a racist slur before punching him in the head and knocking him unconscious for 20 minutes. Two days after the incident, another Huck’s employee went to visit Morelock and found him in bed going in and out of consciousness. Morelock was promptly taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

Kudla has been federally charged with one count of interference with federally protected activities and one count of committing a hate crime and charged by Scott County with first-degree assault. According to the Office of Public Affairs at the U.S. Department of Justice, Kudla is facing 10 years in prison and at $250,000 fine if convicted. The punishment for being convicted in the Scott County case is unknown.

What we do know is that this white POS should be in jail for every second, minute, and hour of that potential 10-year sentence. He should also work the rest of his life to pay Benjamin Morelock restitution.

Morelock is in desperate need of financial resources to help pay for his medical bills as a result of this “alleged” racist attack. Danielle Pilacinski, the Huck’s employee who took Morelock to the hospital, has set up a GoFundMe campaign. Please donate if you’re able.

Here’s the statement she posted on the page:

My name is Danielle Pilacinski. I brought Ben to the ER Sunday afternoon after finding him with a life threatening brain injury. He was transferred to Rochester Neuro ICU where he has been stable. We are taking it an hour at a time, waiting for swelling to go down to see what we’re dealing with under the brain bleed, clot and swelling. I’m making this go fund me for Ben’s medical bills and other bills that will occur while he’s healing and unable to work. I know Ben is so loved by many people! Lets band together and help him back on his feet! -much love & prayers, Danielle

Thoughts and prayers for Benjamin Morelock.