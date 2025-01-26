Martin Luther King’s Family Reacts With Caution To Trump’s Plans To Declassify Assassination Files

Nearly 60 years after the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the truth behind one of the most consequential murders in U.S. history may soon come to light.

But is America ready?

According to Yahoo News, President Donald Trump, fresh off his second inauguration on January 20, 2025, signed an executive order that directed the declassification of files related to three of the most infamous assassinations in American history:

Civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. Former President John F. Kennedy U.S. Senator Robert F. Kennedy

Trump claimed the move was “in the public interest,” with the White House framing it as the fulfillment of a campaign promise “to release assassination records to give Americans the truth.”

But what are his intentions?

As reported by News One, officials were given 15 days to outline plans for the Kennedy files and 45 days for King’s files. However, the president’s motives have left many speculating.

Is this a genuine effort to pull back the veil on history, or a political flex with an unclear endgame?

The King Family Speaks Out

Hours after Trump signed the executive order, the family of Martin Luther King Jr. issued a measured response.

As NewsOne highlighted, Dr. Bernice King, King’s youngest child, shared a statement on social media expressing the family’s request:

“Today, our family has learned that President Trump has ordered the declassification of the remaining records pertaining to the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, his brother Robert F. Kennedy, and our father, Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. For us, the assassination of our father is a deeply personal family loss that we have endured over the last 56 years. We hope to be provided the opportunity to review the files as a family prior to its public release.”

The King family’s request to review the files reflects their ongoing struggle for clarity and justice.

As Yahoo News noted, they have long believed that James Earl Ray, the man convicted of King’s assassination, was framed. This belief aligns with the findings of a 1999 civil trial, which determined King’s murder resulted from a conspiracy involving U.S. government agencies, the Mafia, and more.

A History of Secrets and Speculation

The story of Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination has always been shrouded in mystery and controversy.

As NewsOne detailed, on April 4, 1968, King was fatally shot at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee, while supporting Black sanitation workers on strike. Witnesses claimed James Earl Ray fled the scene, and he was eventually captured at London’s Heathrow Airport. Ray pleaded guilty but later recanted, claiming his confession was coerced.

Coretta Scott King, King’s widow, publicly supported the 1999 trial’s verdict, saying it revealed “abundant evidence of a major high-level conspiracy.” She emphasized, however, that the family sought no retribution, only transparency and justice.

One of the trial’s key witnesses, Loyd Jowers, owned a restaurant near the Lorraine Motel. He alleged that the fatal shot came not from Ray, but from behind his establishment, and implicated the Memphis Police Department, the Mafia, and other entities in the murder.

Despite Jowers’ claims, the U.S. Justice Department dismissed much of the evidence as unreliable.

Why Now? The Timing Raises Questions

Trump’s executive order comes just days after the nation honored Martin Luther King Jr. Day, making the timing impossible to ignore. It was already bad enough to have the day shared..

During his inauguration speech, Trump made a point to reference King’s dream, promising to make it a reality. But the question again is: Why is Trump prioritizing these files now–nearly 60 years later?

The King family’s skepticism is valid. Historically, promises of transparency in King’s assassination have often resulted in frustration and further obfuscation.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is a civil rights legend. His death remains one of the most investigated and second-guessed events in modern history. Yet, the truth has always seemed just out of reach with unsettled peace.

Of course, Trump wants to press America’s buttons and stir the pot with something so sensitive.

What Will the Files Reveal?

The nation now waits to see whether these declassified documents will provide long-awaited answers or simply deepen the mystery. Trump has promised that “everything will be revealed,” but history suggests otherwise.

As Yahoo News reminded readers, Bernice King previously shared in 2018: “It pains my heart that James Earl Ray had to spend his life in prison paying for things he didn’t do.” Her words underscore the family’s enduring belief that the truth about King’s death has yet to come to light.

The public may soon gain access to the files, but whether they will offer closure remains to be seen. Until then, the King family—and the nation—will continue to hold their breath.