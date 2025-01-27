Trump Pardons D.C. Cops Convicted In Karon Hylton-Brown’s Death & Cover-Up

NWA’s infamous 1988 record about police officers and the institution of American law enforcement was spot-on, and that truth endures 37 years later.

During his 2024 reelection campaign, Donald Trump told his bootlicking constituents that he was going to give police officers carte blanche to violate citizens’ rights and their bodies with immunity. He promised that law enforcement officers would have protection from prison and lawsuits if they were found convicted of illegal acts. He was serious about that promise and today, we’re seeing proof of his support of “blue lives.”

According to WUSA 9, 20-year-old Karon Hylton-Brown was killed in October 2020 during a three-minute high-speed chase with Washington, D.C., police officer Terrence Sutton. Sutton initially tried to conduct a traffic stop when he saw Hylton-Brown riding his moped on the sidewalk; however, Hylton-Brown fled the attempted stop. The chase spanned 10 city blocks in which the 20-year-old was going twice the legal speed limit while driving into incoming traffic. Ultimately, Hylton-Brown crashed his moped and died as a result of his injuries.

Below is the body camera footage from the chase via Sutton’s department-issued recording device (the crash is not shown).

Sutton was subsequently arrested and charged with second-degree murder for Hylton-Brown’s death because the department had previously banned officers for giving chase over minor traffic violations. For his brazen disregard for Hylton-Brown’s safety (and the safety of the public at large), Sutton was convicted of the murder and sentenced to five years in prison in September 2024. Another D.C. police officer, Lt. Andrew Zabavsky, was also charged and convicted of helping Sutton cover up the fatal crash; he was sentenced to four years in prison.

Last Wednesday, the day after pardoning many of the convicted insurrectionists from Jan. 6, Trump granted both Sutton and Zabavsky clemency, which will allow both men to be released. When asked if he feels those pardons imply that assaulting police officers, Trump spoke about this case, saying:

“No, the opposite. In fact, I’m going to be letting two officers from Washington police D.C., I believe they’re from D.C., but I just approved it,” Trump said according to WUSA-9. “They were arrested, put in jail for five years, because they went after an illegal and I guess something happened where something went wrong and they arrested the two officers and put them in jail for going after a criminal. A rough criminal, by the way and I’m actually releasing… no I’m the friend, I am the friend of police more than any president who’s ever been in this office.”

Karen Hylton, Karon’s mother, says that she believes D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser had something to do with these piggy pigs getting their freedom back.

“I know for sure because the only person that spoke with Mr. Trump was Bowser’s administration. So if it was not her, it still came from her administration and that’s basically my whole point regardless of if it was her or her administration, she knew.”

So, as BOSSIP previously reported, the Department of Justice will be filing any new civil rights violation cases for the foreseeable future, AND police who have been convicted of abuses will be released from prison.

Trump’s AmeriKKKa is trash.