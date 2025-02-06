Colonizer-In-Chief: Donald Trump Says He Wants To ‘Take Over The Gaza Strip’ And Kick Palestinians Out

Remember when President Donald Trump was being praised as an anti-war president by one group while another group said they would never vote for Vice President Kamala Harris because she was too supportive of Israel?

Well, we’ve got some interesting news for both groups.

Trump is out here talking about taking over Gaza and kicking all the Palestinians out.

“The U.S. will take over the Gaza Strip,” Trump said Tuesday during a White House press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “We’ll own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site, level the site, and get rid of the destroyed buildings, level it out, create an economic development that will supply unlimited numbers of jobs,” he continued, adding that it will become “the Riviera of the Middle East.”

“ We should go to other countries of interest with humanitarian hearts, and there are many of them that want to do this, and build various domains that will ultimately be occupied by the 1.8 million Palestinians living in Gaza, ending the death and destruction and, frankly, bad luck,” Trump went on to say. — and we know how much Trump loves those . He also wants to finish the job that the Israeli bombs started by moving to “level” the entire territory. So, to put this in language that isn’t meant to soft-serve white supremacy, Trump wants to colonize, gentrify and monetize the Gaza Strip and end all the violence there, most of which has been carried out by the Israeli government by making all the Palestinian people move somewhere else, which would make them immigrants

Suffice it to say that the international community has been displeased with Trump’s bid to turn Gaza into Colonizer Prime, and they’re swiftly rejecting the horrible idea as “concerning,” “wrong” and “absurd.”

Egypt, Jordan and other American allies in the Middle East have already rejected the idea of relocating more than 2 million Palestinians from Gaza elsewhere in the region. Following Trump’s remarks, Egypt’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement stressing the need for rebuilding “without moving the Palestinians out of the Gaza Strip.” Saudi Arabia, an important American ally, weighed in quickly on Trump’s expanded idea to take over the Gaza Strip in a sharply worded statement, noting that its long call for an independent Palestinian state was a “firm, steadfast and unwavering position.” “The kingdom of Saudi Arabia also stresses what it had previously announced regarding its absolute rejection of infringement on the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, whether through Israeli settlement policies, annexation of Palestinian lands or efforts to displace the Palestinian people from their land,” the statement said.

The prime ministers of Australia and Ireland, foreign ministries from China, New Zealand and Germany, and a Kremlin spokesman all reiterated support for a two-state solution. “Australia’s position is the same as it was this morning, as it was last year, as it was 10 years ago,” Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said. “The comments last night were, of course, very concerning,” said Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin. “I always adopt the approach when it comes to the U.S. administration of: judge them based on what they do and not what they say.” Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told state-run Anadolu Agency that Trump’s proposal on “deportations from Gaza is not something that either the region or we would accept.” “Even thinking about it, in my opinion, is wrong and absurd,” Fidan said. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas called for the United Nations to “protect the Palestinian people and their inalienable rights,” saying that what Trump wanted to do would be “a serious violation of international law.” Imagine touting yourself as the American president who will bring the world together, and less than three weeks after you’re sworn in, you’re out here upsetting world leaders on four separate continents by acting like you’re trying to make the Roman Empire great again. Anyway, following all of the backlash, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt tried to spin Trump’s absurd chaos by calling his Gaza proposal as “historic” and “outside of the box” thinking while also trying to clean up the mess the president made for himself by stressing that Trump had not made any commitment to put “boots on the ground” in the Palestinian enclave. However, as Reuters noted, she declined to rule out the possibility of Trump sending U.S. troops to the region.

Is it possible that the 47th president has already proven himself to be worse than the 45th president? Because, booooy, that would be a feat.