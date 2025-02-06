Trump Wants To 'Take Over' Gaza
Colonizer-In-Chief: Donald Trump Says He Wants To ‘Take Over The Gaza Strip’ And Kick Palestinians Out
Remember when President Donald Trump was being praised as an anti-war president by one group while another group said they would never vote for Vice President Kamala Harris because she was too supportive of Israel?
Well, we’ve got some interesting news for both groups.
Trump is out here talking about taking over Gaza and kicking all the Palestinians out.
“The U.S. will take over the Gaza Strip,” Trump said Tuesday during a White House press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
“We’ll own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site, level the site, and get rid of the destroyed buildings, level it out, create an economic development that will supply unlimited numbers of jobs,” he continued, adding that it will become “the Riviera of the Middle East.”
Egypt, Jordan and other American allies in the Middle East have already rejected the idea of relocating more than 2 million Palestinians from Gaza elsewhere in the region. Following Trump’s remarks, Egypt’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement stressing the need for rebuilding “without moving the Palestinians out of the Gaza Strip.”
“The kingdom of Saudi Arabia also stresses what it had previously announced regarding its absolute rejection of infringement on the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, whether through Israeli settlement policies, annexation of Palestinian lands or efforts to displace the Palestinian people from their land,” the statement said.
The prime ministers of Australia and Ireland, foreign ministries from China, New Zealand and Germany, and a Kremlin spokesman all reiterated support for a two-state solution.
“Australia’s position is the same as it was this morning, as it was last year, as it was 10 years ago,” Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said.
“The comments last night were, of course, very concerning,” said Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin. “I always adopt the approach when it comes to the U.S. administration of: judge them based on what they do and not what they say.”
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told state-run Anadolu Agency that Trump’s proposal on “deportations from Gaza is not something that either the region or we would accept.”
“Even thinking about it, in my opinion, is wrong and absurd,” Fidan said.
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas called for the United Nations to “protect the Palestinian people and their inalienable rights,” saying that what Trump wanted to do would be “a serious violation of international law.”
Imagine touting yourself as the American president who will bring the world together, and less than three weeks after you’re sworn in, you’re out here upsetting world leaders on four separate continents by acting like you’re trying to make the Roman Empire great again.
Anyway, following all of the backlash, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt tried to spin Trump’s absurd chaos by calling his Gaza proposal as “historic” and “outside of the box” thinking while also trying to clean up the mess the president made for himself by stressing that Trump had not made any commitment to put “boots on the ground” in the Palestinian enclave. However, as Reuters noted, she declined to rule out the possibility of Trump sending U.S. troops to the region.
