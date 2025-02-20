Xzibit’s Estranged Wife Demands $30K In Monthly Spousal & Child Support, Says The Rapper Hasn’t Seen Their Son In Months

Xzibit’s estranged wife has made her way back to court, this time, claiming she’s experiencing extreme financial hardships from her split from the star in 2021.

Kristina Joiner is asking the judge to force Xzibit to pay her a lot more money so she can return to the luxury lifestyle she once maintained. According to court documents obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, Joiner wants to modify her existing spousal support after she says her lifestyle has been downgraded. Kristina claims that she and the 12-year-old son she shares with Xzibit had to move out of the 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom home they were renting for $10K a month, plus, she no longer has the means to buy herself or son designer clothes.

Additionally, Joiner says she’s unable to pay her bills, car insurance, or take weekend trips, claims her estranged husband would rather spend his money on his girlfriend’s luxury car instead of paying for their son’s private school tuition. She also claims the rapper hasn’t made any attempts to see their son since September 2024.

Kristina isn’t just asking for money–there are alleged incidents of domestic violence. She claims Xzibit and his girlfriend Valerie Eagleson fought her at a studio in front of their son in August 2022, leaving her with skin abrasions. She also alleges the former Pimp My Ride host slammed their son’s head on the table for having memes of X’s girlfriend on his phone.

In her filing, Joiner is asking the court to increase her existing child support to $9,313 per month and spousal support to $21,380 per month. She also wants a finding that Xzibit owes her more than $750K in arrears, looking for the rapper to pay $300K in attorney fees.

Kristina’s previous child support order was based on Xzibit making around $25K per month, but she’s now convinced he earns a minimum of $134K a month based on bank statements.