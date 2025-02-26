LHHMIA’s Amara La Negra, Shay Johnson & Chyng Diamond Dish On Season 6 & Business Boss Moves [Exclusive]

Reality TV often blurs the lines between entertainment and real life, but if there’s one thing the ladies of Love & Hip Hop: Miami make clear, it’s that what you see on-screen isn’t just for show.

Ahead of the midseason premiere, Amara La Negra, Shay Johnson, and Chyng Diamond dished about the season’s biggest moments, their growing business empires, and what’s next for them beyond the cameras.

And while they were all smiles during our chat, don’t get it twisted—this season brings some hard truths and even harder lessons.

When asked how they’re feeling about the season so far, Amara didn’t hold back.

“I mean, I feel that it’s unfortunate that it’s had to be part of the story of my life,” she told BOSSIP contributor Lauryn Bass. “But I think this season is as open, as honest, and as transparent more than ever. And I mean, it’s Love & Hip Hop Miami. What did you expect?”

For Shay, the experience of living out personal struggles under public scrutiny hasn’t gotten any easier.

“When it comes to men, you just never know what to expect. But on this show, it’s like 10 times more embarrassing, because everybody gets to watch you and all your trials and tribulations. So you’ll see what I’m referring to when you watch the show.”

Amara added that she and Shay are, unfortunately, in the same boat:

“I’m going to be joining her club with the humiliation and embarrassment from the father of our children. But we’re working on it.”

To which Shay responded,

“We’re working on it. God is good.”

The way they said, “We’re working on it,” made it clear—it’s a process.

Beyond The Drama: These Women Are Building Empires

One thing about Love & Hip Hop is that the business moves don’t stop.

Amara, already known for her success in music, acting, and entrepreneurship, is adding yet another venture to her brand.

“For Valentine’s, I am actually launching my first perfume. It’s called Eternal Beauty by Amara,” she told BOSSIP. “Listen, there’s no, there’s no limits to your dreams. So I’m going to try every single thing I’ve ever dreamed of.”

Meanwhile, Shay is making sure her daughter, Shajiyah, steps into her own spotlight early.

“My daughter, little Jaja, she has her multivitamin gummies that are coming out on her birthday. So we’re going to celebrate her birthday, releasing her multivitamin elderberry gummies. And I’m so excited for her. This is, like, her little business, and I’m trying to teach her in the way she should go—generational wealth, you know? I want her to be a mogul of her own.”

For those who have followed Shay’s journey, this isn’t surprising. Her health and wellness brand, The Healthy Hand, has been thriving, and she continues to expand her product line.

“Make sure you go onto my website, TheHealthyHand.com, and make sure you stay tuned for my daughter’s multivitamin, elderberry gummy. But you can purchase the Total Belly Detox Tea Bags right now. It is soursop and ginger, available at TheHealthyHand.com.”

And then there’s Chyng Diamond, the rising star who’s proving that you don’t need industry backing when you have authenticity.

“Do the unthinkable. That’s what it was. I always had the talent. I always had the music. That wasn’t the problem. I had to figure out how to get my music in front of everybody when there’s a million other artists trying to do the same thing I’m doing. You capitalize off of you. I’m a BBW, and I love snacks. I don’t eat real food… Give me a good honey bun, a nice donut and a pack of noodles. I capitalized off of what was real for me. So you stay true to yourself, and you capitalize on what is real to you.”

In an industry where everyone is chasing trends, she’s standing firm in what makes her unique—and it’s paying off.

Sisterhood, Success & A Little Shade

While the ladies uplift each other, they’re also real about their differences.

“We’ve all been into it with each other,” Shay admitted to BOSSIP. “Like Chyng came at me and snapped on me. Amara cussed me out plenty times. I cussed her out plenty times. But we can literally come together, support each other, show women empowerment, and keep it moving, and leave the past exactly where it’s at—in the past.”

Not everyone is quite there yet, though. Amara and Chyng hinted that their issues aren’t fully resolved.

“Much about leaving the past in the past,” Amara said. “But Chyng and I still have some things we need to figure out.”

Chyng’s response?

“And we will get past that too, aren’t we?”

Whew. The tension might be lighthearted here, but it sounds like there’s still unfinished business when the cameras roll.

What’s Next?

Before wrapping their BOSSIP interview, Amara gave some insight into what viewers can expect as season six of #LHHMIA continues.

“I know that we seem like we’re being, you know, really perky, happy, and all blended together. What you’re going to see on Love & Hip Hop: Miami may be a little bit different than what you’re seeing right now with us, because we’re going to be really vulnerable and honest. We’re all going individually through our own life situations, which I’m sure that a lot of people are going to be able to relate to—from our careers to financial situations to friendships to relationships. We’re all women just trying to figure it out. So if you really want to see how this turns out, you most definitely cannot miss Love & Hip Hop: Miami every Monday at 8 pm!”

And that’s exactly what makes Love & Hip Hop: Miami a must-watch. It’s raw, messy, and sometimes heartbreaking, but at the core, it’s about women navigating life, business, and relationships while the world watches.

And whether they’re winning or learning, they’re doing it their way.

Catch Love & Hip Hop: Miami every Monday at 8 PM ET/PT on VH1.