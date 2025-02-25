Tia Mowry Encourages Fans To Celebrate The Little Moments With Albertsons’ New Private Label Brand Overjoyed

Tia Mowry is all about enjoying the little moments in life, which is why she’s such a big fan of Albertsons’ new private label brand, Overjoyed.

The Tia Mowry: My Next Act star represented the brand at an event in Los Angeles, California, on Thursday, Feb. 20. During the event, Mowry led the group in creating their own unique flower arrangements with plants provided by Albertsons Co, showing just how many possibilities there are when buying flowers at the grocery store.

A big fan of Overjoyed, a private label brand by Albertsons, Tia said the brand was created for “celebrating life’s everyday moments.”

“I have a gratitude journal that I write in every morning, and I think, again, it starts your day off with intention,” she continued, insisting that she applies Overjoyed’s principles into her day-to-day life. “I truly notice a difference when I focus on gratitude so much that I also have my children do it.”

While at the launch, guests fully immersed themselves into the brand by tasting some adorably adorned cocktails and mocktails, by sampling sweet and savory pre-packaged treats, and checking out the brand’s decorative vases, candles, and seasonal gifts. Mowry looked just as excited as the rest of the guests to attend the launch, taking pictures in front of the decorative flower wall and putting her all into making the best flower arrangement possible.

“At Albertsons Cos., we are dedicated to bringing people together around the joys of food, and our newest Own Brand, Overjoyed, underscores this commitment by helping shoppers celebrate the joys of every day and connect with loved ones,” Brandon Brown, SVP Own Brands for Albertsons Co, said in a press release. “With Overjoyed, we look forward to helping our loyal customers create an emotional connection and lasting memories from hosting a hot fudge sundae party to surprising the family with cupcakes for dessert to treating a teacher or neighbor with holiday trail mix ‘just because’.”

Tia Mowry: My Next Act, which debuted last fall, shows viewers a behind-the-scenes look at how the actress’s life has changed since she and ex-husband Cory Hardrict split. Plus, we get to see how the star navigates motherhood and co-parenting while also focusing on her career and rediscovering her sense of self, which is why it’s so important to find joy in every moment possible.

Overjoyed is currently available at Albertsons stores, and Overjoyed Boutique–which features decorative vases, candles and seasonal gifts to make every day sparkle–is set to debut in May 2025.