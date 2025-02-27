Zendaya Joins 'Shrek 5' Cast In New Teaser Trailer [Video]
First Teaser: Zendaya Joins Returning Cast Members Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz & Eddie Murphy For ‘Shrek 5’
There’s an all-new ogre in the upcoming iteration of the beloved Shrek franchise.
Universal Pictures shared a new teaser on Thursday, Feb. 27, which confirms Zendaya is joining the voice cast of Shrek 5. So far, the Spider-Man: No Way Home star is the only new addition to the cast, which also includes returning stars Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz and Eddie Murphy.
“Far, Far Away’s finest are coming,” the studio wrote in their caption to the video on Instagram.
The short clip features Donkey asking the magic mirror who the fairest of them all is, all while Shrek, Fiona, and Zendaya’s new character–revealed to be their daughter–watch on. Pinocchio also makes an appearance to tell a lie that causes his nose to grow.
While this role might come as a surprise to fans, it seems like it’s been a long time coming for Zendaya, who has been a vocal fan of Shrek over the years.
Back in 2017, the Emmy-winner tweeted, “I watch Shrek too often in my adulthood.” Following news of her casting, the official account for Shrek shared that post and wrote, “This aged well.”
The first Shrek film hit theaters in 2001, going on to win an Oscar for Best Animated Film. They were followed by Shrek 2 in 2004, Shrek the Third in 2007, and Shrek Forever After in 2010. While it’s been 15 years since fans have seen the main series in theaters, Antonio Banderas’ character got two spinoffs: 2011’s Puss in Boots and 2022’s Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. Shrek 5 is set to hit theaters Dec. 23, 2026.
As for Zendaya, she is one of the most sought-after stars of today, with her upcoming schedule including Dune: Messiah, the fourth Spider-Man movie and season three of Euphoria, which she was recently spotted filming in Los Angeles. Last year, she starred in Challengers and Dune: Part Two, both of which were a huge departure from her time as a Disney Channel star. Now, she’s adding animation to the mix, her first since voicing the infamous Lola Bunny in Space Jam: A New Legacy back in 2021.
- Is It Giving Baecation? Latto & 21 Savage Reignite Romance Rumors In Seemingly Boo’d Up Boat Pics
- ‘Y’all Won! No More Album!’ Tamar Braxton Calls Off New EP Amid ‘PR Stunt’ Allegations, Addresses Funky Dineva’s ‘Snaggletooth’ Shade
- Heavy On The HouseWIFE: Country Crooner K. Michelle Reveals She’s Married—Is THIS Her Hidden Hubby?
Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer
-
Short Hair Don't Care: Gabrielle Union Chops Off Her Follicles & Strips Down In Latest Photos
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 110
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 109
-
This The New PBS?! Viral Kids Cartoon Teaches Slavery As 'No Big Deal', Company's Co-Founder Wants To Indoctrinate Children With Right-Wing Ideology
-
Hoax? Police Corruption? Or A Scheme That Todd Set Up? Netflix’s ‘The Truth About Jussie Smollett?’ Sends Social Media Spiraling Into A FRENZY
-
Cardi Seemingly Responds To Rumors She's Pregnant Again With Cryptic Tweet After Slamming Suspicious Fans On IG Live
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 108
-
Pastor Jamal Bryant Christianly Confesses That 'Narcissim' Led Him To Father A Child Outside Of Marriage With Ex-Wife Gizelle Bryant