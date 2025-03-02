Spinning The Block! Ryan Destiny & Keith Powers Rekindle Romance: ‘We’re More Than Best Friends’

One of young Hollywood’s favorite couples, Ryan Destiny and Keith Powers, are officially back together—and it’s clear they’re more than just best friends!

The Fire Inside actress recently confirmed the exciting news during an interview with PEOPLE at the ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards, putting an end to all the speculation about their relationship status. For those who may not remember, Destiny and Powers initially split in 2022 after four years together. Despite their breakup, they remained incredibly close. Both stars always spoke highly of each other and continued to show up in each other’s lives. Now, Ryan is making it clear: Keith is her special someone once again. Cue the collective “aww!”

“I just love him so much and I just appreciate him every step of the way,” Destiny shared with a smile. “He’s such a cheerleader for me, as I am for him. It just means everything. We’re just best friends—you know, we’re more than best friends.”

Ryan emphasized that their support for one another is unwavering and something they’ll continue to prioritize in their relationship. That mutual admiration was evident when Keith spoke about Ryan’s powerful performance in The Fire Inside. When the film dropped in December, Powers admitted that Destiny’s portrayal of boxer Claressa “T-Rex” Shields made him cry multiple times.

Ryan confirmed that was indeed true, saying, “It was really special. It made me emotional too. He’s not a crier.”

As BOSSIP previously reported, The Fire Inside, directed by Rachel Morrison and written by Barry Jenkins, tells the inspiring real-life story of Shields, a Flint, Michigan-based boxer who overcame adversity to win a gold medal at the 2012 Summer Olympics.

Ryan expressed her gratitude for the film’s warm reception, revealing that not only did Keith cry, but so did her younger brother and father. “People that I know who don’t usually get emotional did. It’s things like that that I’m just very proud of. And yeah, seeing Keith cry was something that was so, so special. I loved every second of it.”

Balancing busy Hollywood careers while maintaining a healthy relationship isn’t easy, but Ryan and Keith have found a way to make it work. “Having to navigate ourselves individually and then having to do it as a collective is something that is always a challenge in our minds and something that we care about,” Ryan explained. “So having his support is literally just something that I have always loved.”

We love to see it! These two have always been relationship goals, and their rekindled romance proves that real love finds its way back. Wishing Ryan and Keith nothing but happiness and success as they continue to thrive—both individually and together!