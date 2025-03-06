For Your Information

Family Of Roy Ayers Confirms He Died At 84

Roy Ayers, ‘Everybody Loves The Sunshine’ Hitmaker & Jazz Legend, Dead At 84

Published on March 5, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Roy Ayers, the legendary jazz vibraphonist behind the iconic hit “Everybody Loves the Sunshine,” has passed away at the age of 84.

New Orleans Jazz Festival - Day 4

Source: David Redfern / Getty

The news was first reported by Variety, which spoke with Ayers’ family.

“It is with great sadness that the family of legendary vibraphonist, composer, and producer Roy Ayers announce his passing which occurred on March 4, 2025 in New York City after a long illness,” read an official statement, describing him as “highly influential and sought after as a music collaborator.”

HipHopWired reports that artists have sampled Ayers countless times, particularly for 1976’s “Everybody Loves The Sunshine.”

Mary J. Blige’s “My Life” (1994) heavily interpolates the song, while Common’s “The Light” (2000), produced by J Dilla, prominently samples the track. Mos Def also paid homage in “Sunshine” (2004), incorporating Ayers’ track, while Brand Nubian’s “Wake Up (Reprise in the Sunshine)” (1990) flips the song into a socially conscious anthem. More recently, in 2015, he appeared on Tyler, The Creator’s track “Find Your Wings” and performed at the rapper’s Camp Flog Gnaw festival two years later.

 

In 2017, Ayers recalled to The Guardian that “Everybody Loves The Sunshine” came to him spontaneously on a hot day while recording at Electric Lady Studios in New York, a space once owned by Jimi Hendrix.

“I just got this phrase in my head: ‘Everybody loves the sunshine,’” he said.

Hollywood Bowl Presents The 39th Anniversary Playboy Jazz Festival

Source: Mathew Imaging / Getty

From there, he said the lyrics flowed effortlessly, and he built the song around warm summer imagery.

When he turned it in to the record company, Ayers said he was immediately excited and knew it would connect with people.

“It seems to capture every generation. Everybody loves the sunshine – except Dracula,” said Ayers in The Guardian.

Roy Ayers was born Sept. 10, 1940, in Los Angeles, California, and grew up surrounded by music.

His mom taught piano, and his dad played the trombone. NPR reports that at age 5, Ayers saw Lionel Hampton’s Big Band perform, and Hampton handed him a pair of vibraphone mallets—a moment that stuck with him for life.

Roy Ayers Live In Concert

Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

The legendary musician went on to take piano lessons, sing in the church choir, and later study music theory at Los Angeles City College. That early exposure to jazz, funk, and soul shaped his unique sound, setting him up to become one of the most influential vibraphonists of all time.

His enduring legacy as a groundbreaking artist and cultural icon ensures that his music will continue to inspire generations to come.

Ayers is survived by his wife, Argerie, and their children, Mtume and Ayana Ayers.

R.I.P.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Roy Ayers

More from Bossip
Latest News
Latto x 21 Savage

Is It Giving Baecation? Latto & 21 Savage Reignite Romance Rumors In Seemingly Boo’d Up Boat Pics

Actor Jussie Smollett Appears Outside Of Court After It Was Announced That All Charges Have Been Dropped Against Him
15 Items

Hoax? Police Corruption? Or A Scheme That Todd Set Up? Netflix’s ‘The Truth About Jussie Smollett?’ Sends Social Media Spiraling Into A FRENZY

Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia attend "Single Not Searching" Premiere Hosted By Lisa Raye

You Got It, Big Money! Porsha Williams Claims Simon Guobadia Owes Her $700K After He Reveals Alleged ‘RHOA’ Star’s Income

Denzel Washington and A$AP Rocky attend FRANCE-FILM-FESTIVAL-CANNES

I’m Leaving With Something! Denzel Washington Hilariously Hijacks A$AP Rocky’s Watch Mid-Interview: ‘That Watch Is Gone!’

Allan Mueses Mugshot
2 Items

Former #LHHMIA Star Allan Mueses Arrested & Charged With 4 Counts Of Sexual Assault

Brandon Ingram and Glorilla

Brandon Ingram & GloRilla Seemingly Confirm Relationship Rumors With Sweet Synchronized Skincare Snap

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close