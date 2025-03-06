Roy Ayers, ‘Everybody Loves The Sunshine’ Hitmaker & Jazz Legend, Dead At 84

Roy Ayers, the legendary jazz vibraphonist behind the iconic hit “Everybody Loves the Sunshine,” has passed away at the age of 84.

The news was first reported by Variety, which spoke with Ayers’ family.

“It is with great sadness that the family of legendary vibraphonist, composer, and producer Roy Ayers announce his passing which occurred on March 4, 2025 in New York City after a long illness,” read an official statement, describing him as “highly influential and sought after as a music collaborator.”

HipHopWired reports that artists have sampled Ayers countless times, particularly for 1976’s “Everybody Loves The Sunshine.”

Mary J. Blige’s “My Life” (1994) heavily interpolates the song, while Common’s “The Light” (2000), produced by J Dilla, prominently samples the track. Mos Def also paid homage in “Sunshine” (2004), incorporating Ayers’ track, while Brand Nubian’s “Wake Up (Reprise in the Sunshine)” (1990) flips the song into a socially conscious anthem. More recently, in 2015, he appeared on Tyler, The Creator’s track “Find Your Wings” and performed at the rapper’s Camp Flog Gnaw festival two years later.

In 2017, Ayers recalled to The Guardian that “Everybody Loves The Sunshine” came to him spontaneously on a hot day while recording at Electric Lady Studios in New York, a space once owned by Jimi Hendrix.

“I just got this phrase in my head: ‘Everybody loves the sunshine,’” he said.

From there, he said the lyrics flowed effortlessly, and he built the song around warm summer imagery.

When he turned it in to the record company, Ayers said he was immediately excited and knew it would connect with people.

“It seems to capture every generation. Everybody loves the sunshine – except Dracula,” said Ayers in The Guardian.

Roy Ayers was born Sept. 10, 1940, in Los Angeles, California, and grew up surrounded by music.

His mom taught piano, and his dad played the trombone. NPR reports that at age 5, Ayers saw Lionel Hampton’s Big Band perform, and Hampton handed him a pair of vibraphone mallets—a moment that stuck with him for life.

The legendary musician went on to take piano lessons, sing in the church choir, and later study music theory at Los Angeles City College. That early exposure to jazz, funk, and soul shaped his unique sound, setting him up to become one of the most influential vibraphonists of all time.

His enduring legacy as a groundbreaking artist and cultural icon ensures that his music will continue to inspire generations to come.

Ayers is survived by his wife, Argerie, and their children, Mtume and Ayana Ayers.

R.I.P.