'Surface' Exclusive Clip: Sophie & James Have A Showdown
‘Surface’ Exclusive Clip: Sophie & James Have A Tense Conversation–‘I Thought You Were Dead’
Things are heating up for Sophie in Apple TV+’s Surface, and BOSSIP has an exclusive clip.
As previously reported, season 2 of Surface is set in a whole new world. This new chapter follows Sophie (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) to London to unravel the secrets of her past. Having suffered an injury that robbed her of her memories, Sophie follows the few clues she has, using her vast stolen resources to embed herself in elite British society, and discovering a possible connection to a beautiful heiress. But everything changes when a journalist contacts her out of the blue, and Sophie realizes they were working together to expose a shocking scandal about the dangerous people she’s now become close to.
In addition to Mbatha-Raw, Surface stars Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Millie Brady. Season two welcomes new stars Phil Dunster, Gavin Drea, Rupert Graves, Tara Fitzgerald, Nina Sosanya, Joely Richardson, and Freida Pinto.
Surface Exclusive Clip
In an exclusive clip, we see Sophie still searching for answers and having a tense convo with her husband, James.
Sophie wonders why he never questioned why she never told him about her past, and says she “deserves” to know the truth. Unfortunately for her, James takes issue with that and argues her down.
“Are you really gonna stand here and talk about what people deserve? I thought you were dead Sophie, I grieved you for weeks,” says James. “You know what’s worse than finding out your wife is dead, Sophie? Finding out she isn’t.”
Take an exclusive look below.
EPISODE 203 of Surface titled “KINTSUGI” premieres March 7 on Apple TV+—will YOU be watching?
