Civil Rights & Social Justice

Bloody Sunday 60th anniversary of Edmund Pettus Bridge attack

Bloody Sunday: The 60th Anniversary Of The Attack On The Edmund Pettus Bridge, What Happened? Why It’s Important To Remember

Published on March 7, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Selma Cityscapes and City Views

Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

 

Bloody Sunday, March 7, 1965, Selma, Alabama–600 Black men and women were beaten bloody by police officers intent on stopping them from attaining justice and equal rights as American citizens, specifically, the right to vote according to NewsOne.

Bloody Sunday 60th anniversary

Source: Bettmann / Contributor / Getty

 

Following the police shooting death of church deacon Jimmie Lee Jackson, Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC), in coordination with Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC, and the Dallas Voters League, organized a march from Selma to Montgomery to confront Governor George Wallace about accountability for the police officer who killed Jackson. They also planned to voice their frustration with the purposely inconvenient and hostile means by which Black folks were given to register as voters. Despite the community’s righteous indignation, the march was peaceful demonstration, no one was armed and non-violence were literally the marching orders.

Selma Bloody Sunday 50th Anniversary

Source: Bill Clark / Getty

 

However, that didn’t stop a gang of Alabama State Troopers from assembling on the far side of the Edmund Pettus Bridge where they would tear-gas and violently attack the marchers with the batons. Iconic, beloved, and revered congressman John Lewis was the chairman of SNCC at the time, he was part of the march and suffered a fractured skull when he struck by an officer’s club.

John Lewis Statue Unveiled In Georgia, Replacing Confederate Obelisk

Source: Elijah Nouvelage / Getty

 

This day was not the only day that a march, a protest, or an act of civil disobedience took place but it does serve as a reminder that this country was willing to commit heinous acts of violence to oppress Black bodies. They were scared our collective strength then, and they should still fear our ability to effectively organize, communicate, and apply pressure until our demands are met right now in 2025. To this day, Black folks like Rep. Al Green are still getting into what Congressman Lewis famously called “good trouble” to fight to save programs and initiatives that aid our communities.

We have the right to vote because the 600 who walked across the Edmund Pettus Bridge and thousands if not millions of others put it all on the line in hopes for a better future for people like us at this moment.

What are you willing to do?

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Alabama Bloody Sunday Edmund Pettus Bridge Selma

More from Bossip
Latest News
Latto x 21 Savage

Is It Giving Baecation? Latto & 21 Savage Reignite Romance Rumors In Seemingly Boo’d Up Boat Pics

Actor Jussie Smollett Appears Outside Of Court After It Was Announced That All Charges Have Been Dropped Against Him
15 Items

Hoax? Police Corruption? Or A Scheme That Todd Set Up? Netflix’s ‘The Truth About Jussie Smollett?’ Sends Social Media Spiraling Into A FRENZY

Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia attend "Single Not Searching" Premiere Hosted By Lisa Raye

You Got It, Big Money! Porsha Williams Claims Simon Guobadia Owes Her $700K After He Reveals Alleged ‘RHOA’ Star’s Income

Denzel Washington and A$AP Rocky attend FRANCE-FILM-FESTIVAL-CANNES

I’m Leaving With Something! Denzel Washington Hilariously Hijacks A$AP Rocky’s Watch Mid-Interview: ‘That Watch Is Gone!’

Allan Mueses Mugshot
2 Items

Former #LHHMIA Star Allan Mueses Arrested & Charged With 4 Counts Of Sexual Assault

Keke Wyatt attends The Players Alliance 2025 Game Changers Celebration

‘Clout Chasing’ With Cancer? Keke Wyatt’s Son Claims Singer Used His Diagnosis For ‘Attention,’ Called It ‘Karma’ Because He’s Gay

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close