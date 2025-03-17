Celebrity

Jonathan Majors Audio Reveals New Info

New Audio Reveals Jonathan Majors Admits To Strangling Ex-Girlfriend Grace Jabbari

Published on March 17, 2025

Unearthed audio is giving more insight into what happened during Jonathan Majors’ confrontation with his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari.

"Number One on the Call Sheet" Los Angeles Red Carpet

Source: JC Olivera / Getty

Following the former Marvel star’s attempt to return to Hollywood, new audio has given fans even more information about what happened during the fateful night he was arrested.

Majors admitted to strangling his ex-girlfriend in a previously unreleased audio recording obtained by Rolling Stone. According to the outlet, the conversation was obtained in the aftermath of a days-long fight between Majors and his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, in September 2022.

The Creed III actor was living with Jabbari in London as he filmed the second season of the Disney+ series Loki, which is when he allegedly became angry. According to a since settled civil lawsuit filed by Jabbari last April, Majors allegedly slammed her into a car, dragged her back inside their home, and strangled her.

On the audio tape, Jabbari confronts Majors about the alleged attack in the following days.

“I’m ashamed I’ve ever— ” Majors begins, before cutting himself off. “I’ve never [been] aggressive with a woman before. I’ve never aggressed a woman — I aggressed you.”

“You strangled me and pushed me against the car,” Jabbari clarifies, which Majors does not deny.

“Yes, all those things are under ‘aggressed,’ yeah.” He responds. “That’s never happened to me.”

“Because I said something sarcastically, in your eyes?” Jabbari asks of his reasoning.

“Well clearly, it’s more than that,” Majors says.

“Something inside of you,” Jabbari responds.

“Yeah, towards you,” Majors adds before the recording ends.

During Majors’ criminal trial in 2023, the actor was found guilty of reckless assault in the third degree and harassment. This happened following a different fight between the then couple that took place in New York.

Majors was arrested in March 2023 for allegedly attacking Jabbari, who sustained a fractured finger and a cut to the back of her ear. Throughout the trial, Majors insisted that Jabbari was the aggressor in that incident. He was acquitted of the two more serious charges, intentional assault and aggravated harassment.

