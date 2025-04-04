BOSSIPSounds Rising R&Stunner GIGI Drops Debut EP ‘Waves of it,’ Soulful Chanteuse Excellence Ensues [Exclusive]

Source: Waves Of It

Rising R&stunner GIGI is showcasing her tidal wave of talent with her debut EP, and soulful chanteuse excellence is ensuing.

The Detroit native with an adept Motown influence told BOSSIP about her early days in the Motor City, listening to and being inspired by the greats. That inspiration led to her finding her voice at age 8 and participating in her family’s impromptu Thanksgiving talent show.

“Growing up, I was listening to oldies because it was always played in my household by my parents,” said GIGI. “So it would be like Atlantic Starr and Anita Baker, but I always definitely loved Prince, Michael Jackson, and Stevie Wonder. Beyoncé, of course.”

These foundational influences pulse through her debut EP, Waves of It, released today via Marki Records/Warner Records. The five-track project seamlessly fuses ‘90s and early 2000s R&B vibes with GIGI’s contemporary, emotive sound.

“The inspiration behind this EP is walking the listeners through the different feels of being in a relationship — the highs, lows, and everything in between,” she shared.

GIGI’s journey to this moment has been anything but linear.

Source: SCRILL DAVIS

“I was doing all the little talent shows around the city. Then, I got in a girl group, got out of a girl group, and then I started working solo,” she said.

Collaborations with industry heavyweights like Sean Garrett followed, but life had more in store.

“I had a baby and then dashed back in and started working with Snake,” she added, referencing producer Terrence “Snake” Hawkins. Motherhood introduced new challenges. “That was actually one of the most trying times for me because I had never been, obviously, a mother,” she said. “But now, I have a balance. I’ve learned how to navigate motherhood and pursuing my own dreams as well.”

Hawkins played a pivotal role in her return to music.

“He would always literally hit me up, like, ‘When are you gonna start singing again?’” she recalled to BOSSIP. “When I decided to link back in, he was all for it. So, shout out Snake for sure.”

GIGI’s Waves of it Offers A Spectrum Of Emotions

While reflecting on her debut EP, the singer told BOSSIP that her favorite track, “My Muse,” delves into the euphoria of love.

Source: Norris Dánta Ford



“It’s the sweeter side of love and the sweeter feelings that it brings,” she said.

In contrast, “Diamonds Dancing” emerged from a place of newfound strength post-breakup.

“I just had come out of a breakup,” she revealed. “I got over my tears and all of the dramatics, and I kind of found this new strength and confidence.”

Other standout tracks include “Fumbled Me,” which captures the rawness of heartbreak, and “Reacquainted,” addressing the complexities of rekindling past relationships in the modern dating world.

GIGI’s creative process is deeply introspective, and the authenticity resonates throughout her music..

“I go in the studio and honestly feel where I feel that day,” she says. “It’s like a little mini therapy session. I’m like, how am I feeling today? What do I really want to talk about?”

When considering dream collaborations, considering the timing of Women’s History Month, she gleefully told BOSSIP that she’d love to work with The Vocal Bible, and some fellow standout heavy hitters..

“I love Brandy, oh my God,” she exclaimed to BOSSIP “I love Rihanna too, and Beyoncé. It’s really tough, but I’m going to say one of the three, for sure.”

As for the soundtrack to her current chapter?

“Jill Scott’s ‘Golden,’” told BOSSIP with little to no hesitation. “I’m living my life like it’s golden.”

With Waves of it, GIGI invites listeners to navigate the intricate tides of love, growth, and self-discovery alongside her, and if this debut is any indication, GIGI’s wave is only just beginning to rise.