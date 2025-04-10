Karmelo Anthony: Texas Cops Slam Social Media ‘Misinformation,’ Fundraiser Raises Over $300K, Bond Hearing Set

Source: Collin County jail

Karmelo Anthony’s story has been the subject of much vitriol on social media over the last two weeks, and today, there are some new updates to take note of. According to Fox4 News, 17-year-old Anthony and 17-year-old Austin Metcalf were involved in a dispute over seating at the UIL District 11-5A track meet that was held at Kuykendall Stadium. Austin’s twin brother Hunter Metcalf recounted his version of events saying:

“They were sitting there, and someone was behind them mouthing off and they turned around and said, ‘Who are you?’ And he said, ‘I’m Melo.’ And they said, ‘Well, you don’t belong here. You don’t go to Memorial.’ He had a Centennial tracksuit on. They said, ‘Well, you need to leave. This ain’t your spot,’” Jeff Metcalf said. “And some words were discussed that I’m not gonna say on camera but he asked him to leave and he basically said, ‘Make me.’ And then he wound up stabbing him in the heart and killing him all over someone sitting in the wrong spot at a track meet.”

CBS News is reporting that the official police report confirms that Austin physically touched Anthony twice after being warned not to. Upon being arrested, Anthony refuted the officers’ claim that he was the “alleged suspect” by saying, “I’m not alleged, I did it.” The police report also noted that Anthony asked if Metcalf was going to be OK and if the act of stabbing someone could be considered self-defense. Subsequently, Anthony has been charged with first-degree murder and he’s being held on a $1 million bond.

Frisco Police Chief Decries Social Media “Misinformation”

Frisco Police Chief David Shilson released a public statement via Frisco Texas in an effort to combat what he describes as “misinformation” published by social media pages regarding the fatal stabbing. Shilson threatened criminal charges for those found guilty of such behavior.

“Keeping our great city safe requires an incredible partnership with those who live and work here, as well as community stakeholders. Therefore, I ask everyone to be cautious of the inaccurate information that is circulating related to this incident, and to only trust information that comes from official releases and verified sources. Beware of those taking to social media to deliberately spread misinformation, hate, fear, and division. Yesterday evening a fictitious account was created using my name perpetuating misinformation. This is a criminal offense and a 3rd degree felony which will be investigated.”

Considering the fact that the police themselves have been a historical source of misinformation, we’ll take Chief Shilson’s words with a fist full of salt.

Karmelo Anthony Fundraiser Raises Over $300K For Legal Defense

At the time of this writing, a fundraiser has raised $312,709 via GiveSendGo with a goal of $350,000 for Karmelo’s legal defense fund. A message on the GSG campaign page reads:

“This is the Official Support Fund for Karmelo and his family during this challenging and difficult time. The narrative being spread is false, unjust, and harmful. As a family of faith, we are deeply grateful for all of your support during this trying period. Your prayers and assistance mean more to us now than ever.”

Karmelo Anthony’s bond hearing is set for Monday, April 14, at 9 a.m. inside Collin County courthouse. BOSSIP will provide updates to this story immediately following the hearing.