Toni Braxton & Birdman Are Cash Money Millionaire Married, But Almost Split 2 Weeks After Tying The Knot

Living legend Toni Braxton has a Cash Money millionaire for a husband. The iconic songstress secretly wed Birdman in August but filed for divorce just two weeks later before having a change of heart.

Citing official documents, TMZ reports that Braxton, 57, and Birdman, 56, wed on Aug. 8, 2024, but hit a rough patch just two days later. The outlet reports that Toni said she separated from the NOLA rapper on Aug. 10 and filed for divorce two weeks later, referring to the marriage as “irretrievably broken.”

TMZ reports, however, that the songstress dismissed her divorce petition in January 2025 and Birdman also signed off on the docs, indicating that they reconciled and remain married to this day.

Congrats to them!

Birdman And Toni Braxton Started Dating In 2016

Birdman and Toni Braxton have been romantically linked since 2016 but knew each other for years before going public.

In 2018, rumors surfaced that they eloped.

That was untrue, but Toni told Wendy Williams that the Cash Money Records Founder popped the question with a massive $1 million engagement ring and gave her a deadline to plan their wedding by the end of the year.

“We almost had a date, well we had two dates, but we were doing Braxton Family Values and we were going through a little drama, and I was like, ‘Okay the wedding is a good thing to get all of us sisters together,’ but I couldn’t get us all together,” said Toni.”

Later, Toni famously lost the engagement ring after her luggage was lost on a flight.

Back in 2019, Birdman appeared on Wendy Williams and detailed their relationship.

Later that year, Toni and Birdman sparked breakup rumors after they both scrubbed their Instagrams clean of each other and Toni posted;

“Starting a new chapter isn’t always an easy choice but always choose to be chosen. Cheers to a new year.”

Birdman then added in his own IG story: “It’s over.”

Just a few weeks later, however, Birdman was spotted at Toni’s concert and they embraced.

In 2023, they appeared to split with Toni writing on Instagram;

“My dear friend @birdman and I are not married…never been married,” she wrote. “We are both single.”

Clearly, however, they reconciled and are happily husband and wife.

What do YOU think about Birdman and Toni Braxton tying the knot?