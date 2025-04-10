Pop Culture

Toni Braxton Married Birdman In August

Toni Braxton & Birdman Are Cash Money Millionaire Married, But Almost Split 2 Weeks After Tying The Knot

Published on April 10, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Living legend Toni Braxton has a Cash Money millionaire for a husband. The iconic songstress secretly wed Birdman in August but filed for divorce just two weeks later before having a change of heart.

The Cast And Producers From Lifetime"s Film,"Faith Under Fire: The Antoinette Tuff Story" Attend The Red Carpet Screening And Premiere Event At NeueHouse Madison Square In New York, NY
Source: Craig Barritt

Citing official documents, TMZ reports that Braxton, 57, and Birdman, 56, wed on Aug. 8, 2024, but hit a rough patch just two days later. The outlet reports that Toni said she separated from the NOLA rapper on Aug. 10 and filed for divorce two weeks later, referring to the marriage as “irretrievably broken.”

TMZ reports, however, that the songstress dismissed her divorce petition in January 2025 and Birdman also signed off on the docs, indicating that they reconciled and remain married to this day.

Congrats to them!

Birdman And Toni Braxton Started Dating In 2016

Birdman and Toni Braxton have been romantically linked since 2016 but knew each other for years before going public.

2016 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards - Show
Source: Erika Goldring

In 2018, rumors surfaced that they eloped.

That was untrue, but Toni told Wendy Williams that the Cash Money Records Founder popped the question with a massive $1 million engagement ring and gave her a deadline to plan their wedding by the end of the year.

“We almost had a date, well we had two dates, but we were doing Braxton Family Values and we were going through a little drama, and I was like, ‘Okay the wedding is a good thing to get all of us sisters together,’ but I couldn’t get us all together,” said Toni.”

Later, Toni famously lost the engagement ring after her luggage was lost on a flight.

Back in 2019, Birdman appeared on Wendy Williams and detailed their relationship.

Later that year, Toni and Birdman sparked breakup rumors after they both scrubbed their Instagrams clean of each other and Toni posted;

“Starting a new chapter isn’t always an easy choice but always choose to be chosen. Cheers to a new year.”

Birdman then added in his own IG story: “It’s over.”

Just a few weeks later, however, Birdman was spotted at Toni’s concert and they embraced.

In 2023, they appeared to split with Toni writing on Instagram;

“My dear friend @birdman and I are not married…never been married,” she wrote. “We are both single.”

Clearly, however, they reconciled and are happily husband and wife.

2016 BET Awards - Backstage: All Access
Source: Paras Griffin/BET

What do YOU think about Birdman and Toni Braxton tying the knot?

SEE ALSO

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

US-ISRAEL-PALESTINIAN-CONFLICT-TRUMP

President Donald Trump Doesn't Think He's Going To Heaven

Hip-Hop Wired
2025 Vanity Fair Oscar After Party Arrivals

National No Bra Day: 12 Stars Who Said 'Free The Nipple' And Went Braless

MadameNoire
5th Annual "Can We Talk?" Multicultural Arts & Wellness Summit Brunch

Taraji P. Henson’s “Can We Talk?” Summit Brings Major Sisterhood & Starpower

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Prime Video's "Cross" Season Two At New York Comic Con 2025

It Begins & Ends With Him: What To Expect From Season 2 Of Prime Video's 'Cross' Following Premiere Date Announcement

Global Grind
Latest News
Latto x 21 Savage
2 Items

‘Big Mommy’ For Real? Fans Think These Pics Prove Latto Is Expecting Her First ClayCo Child With 21 Savage

NYLON Nights: Fashion Edition Celebration
20 Items

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 114

Nia Long attends Breast Cancer Research Foundation Hot Pink Party

‘Me And Coach Are Good’: Nia Long Opens Up About Having ‘Respect’ For Her Ex-Partner Ime Udoka Despite Public Breakup

Wendy Osefo attend ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Arrivals

‘Zen Wen Is In The Pen!’ Potomac Pettiness Peaks As RHOP Cast Reacts To Dr. Wendy Osefo’s Fraud Arrest

"Mean Girls" New York Premiere
20 Items

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 115

Bam Adebayo & A'ja Wilson at 2025 WNBA Finals - Game Four

Love & Basketball (Championships): A’ja Wilson & Bam Adebayo Celebrate The Las Vegas Aces Dynasty, Put Their Love On Display

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close