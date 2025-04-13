Put on Blast

Dragging It On: Ester Dean Writes Open Letter ‘For The Record’ After Keri Hilson Fact-Checks Her Apology About Bizarre Beyoncé-Bashing Bars

Published on April 12, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Ester Dean wrote an open letter to set the record straight after Keri Hilson clapped back at her apology for dissing Beyoncé on the “Turnin’ Me On (Remix).” Now, the songwriting powerhouses are still going pen for pen to get the last word on explaining the despised diss as Dean receives a bit of the backlash Hilson lived with for more than a decade. “Tacky? Yes. Forced? No. That was me,” Dean wrote.

Keri Hilson, Devyne Stephens, Ester Dean and Polow Da Don 3rd Annual Thanksgiving Carnival At The Greenbriar Mall In Atlanta
Source: Prince Williams

Welp, the girls are still fighting writing! Ester Dean apologized after Keri Hilson called her out about the writing infamous lyrics that seemingly stalled her career. Hilson recently revealed that she didn’t write them and fought to keep them off of the song. She never pointed fingers at anyone else involved in the process as Hive members turned dragging her into a sport.

As BOSSIP previously reported, Dean admitted she was wrong once the “Bae” baddie told The Breakfast Club that she was forced to include the lyrics at risk of Polow Da Don shelving the entire album. While Dean took accountability for the verse that “was co-written with Keri,” Hilson called her out for trying to share the credit for this group project from hell.

The “Drop It Low” diva took to Instagram with an open letter to transparently take responsibility for the unprovoked shade scripted for Hilson’s remix. Dean didn’t share a motive for the lines beyond just trying to keep her career going like Hilson. When she answered the call to contribute to the song the pen-for-hire was fighting for her place in the industry.

“Open Letter from Ester Dean. For Keri. For Creatives. For The Record. I’ve stayed quiet for a long time, but I believe in telling the truth – especially when the internet starts telling its own version of the story. Back in July 2008, I started working with Polow Da Don in Atlanta. Later, I moved to Los Angeles to write for Polow’s artists over at Interscope. I wasn’t famous. I wasn’t chasing clout. I was in the studio – day and night – writing 3 to 4 songs a day. No friends. No family. Just work. Whenever the studio was open, I wrote. When Polow called, I showed up. That’s who I was,” she began.

When tasked with writing “something street, something for the culture,” she experimented. Eventually, she landed on the reference to Beyonce’s 2006 hit “Irreplaceable”:

“‘Your vision cloudy if you think that you’re the best/ You can dance, she can sing/ But she need to move it to the… (don’t do it) She need to go have some babies, she needs to sit down she fading’ Tacky? Yes. Forced? No. That was me,” she admitted about the verse.

Many comments noted that Beyoncé later revealed she was trying to become a mother around this time, but suffered a miscarriage.

The Pitch Perfect star conceeded to Keri Hilson’s correction about the writing process.

“I wasn’t in the room with Keri writing this together. I didn’t know her personally. She was already a star. I was just a writer trying to earn my place. I did my job and left,” she clarified. “Keri came in another time an wrote her own verse – her pen, her voice.

Dean explained continuing her own career with Queen Bey after the verse virtually halted Hilson’s.

“I didn’t work with Beyoncé until years later when I signed to Roc Nation as a writer. There was no ‘plot’ no ‘beef squad’. No secret industry mission. Just writers writing.

“Keri was already massive. She didn’t need saving. She was out here making history. Why Speak Now? Keri was speaking on big platforms I didn’t have access to – and it was her story to tell, not mine. I stayed writing. No hate. No shade. Just truth,” the letter continued.

Dean expressed more remorse about what happened to Hilson and the role she played in it. She gave the “Pretty Girl Rock” star her flowers with “respect.”

“She’s a great artist, a beautiful spirit, and she deserves grace. She took her lessons. I’ll take mine,” she concluded.

Hopefully, that’s good enough for Hilson to find some closure after ultimately taking the biggest L in this situation as her former collaborators moved on in peace.

What do you think of Ester Dean’s open letter? Do you think Keri Hilson will re-enter the chat?

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Beyonce Celebrity Gossip Celebrity News ester dean Keri Hilson Newsletter Put on Blast

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Wendy Williams Hunter Birthday Give Back Gala

Wendy Williams' Ex-Husband's Guardianship Lawsuit Dismissed By Judge

Hip-Hop Wired
Rachel Noerdlinger

'Black In White' Portrait Series: Rachel Noerdlinger Is The Stylish Strategist Behind Rev. Al Sharpton

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

That Aint It: The Internet Responds To The First Music Video From Timbaland's AI Artist TaTa

Global Grind
Portrait de D'Angelo en 2000

D’Angelo, Voice Of Neo-Soul, Dead At 51 — Cause Of Death Revealed

MadameNoire
Latest News
Latto x 21 Savage
2 Items

‘Big Mommy’ For Real? Fans Think These Pics Prove Latto Is Expecting Her First ClayCo Child With 21 Savage

A Toast To Black Hollywood
20 Items

Whew, Chileee… Must-See Tweets, Memes & #RHOP Reactions To Wendy & Eddie Osefo’s Felony Fraud Charge Arrests

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 12: Caution tape hangs as members of the
2 Items

Mississippi Mass Shootings: Alcorn State University & Jackson State University Among 5 Homecoming Attacks, 7 Dead & 21 Injured

LA Premiere Of HBO's "Euphoria" - Red Carpet
18 Items

Aww Give Him A Hug: Drake Gets CLOWNED (AGAIN) After Losing His Defamation Lawsuit Against UMG Over Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’

A$AP Rocky attends Apple Original Films And A24's "Highest 2 Lowest" Los Angeles Premiere

Daddy’s Girl! Adoring A$AP Rocky Calls Newborn Rocki His ‘Favorite’ Creation This Year

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals

Nicki Minaj Threatens To Pull Her Album Amid Reports She’s At Risk Of Losing Her L.A. Mansion—’Bye, Barbz’

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close