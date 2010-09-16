La La Is Making It Rain On Them Hoes: JET Beauty Of The Week, YRB Spread AND New Reality Show

La La Vazquez is stuntin’ on the rest of the so-called “Basketball Wives” of the NBA right now. Check out her new JET Magazine cover and find out what else she’s got poppin’.

Not only did she get Melo to “put a ring on it,” she’s proving her own worth by continuing to win entertainment success on her own instead of sitting back and spending his dough. From the looks of this cover she won’t be hanging with the so-called “Basketball Wives” anytime soon…

JET isn’t the only magazine giving La La attention this week. She’s also featured a in a new YRB spread:

